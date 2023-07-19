DigiBoxx, India’s first SaaS based digital storage and sharing platform, has launched Megh3- a Made in India digital backup solution. Compatible with S3 storage, Megh3 by Digiboxx will provide customers with fast, simple, elastic storage solutions at Rs 1299/TB/month.

Megh3 is meant for both corporates as well as individuals. It stores, protects and retrieves data at any time, from anywhere on any device, helping streamline workflows, unifying brand inventory across multiple touchpoints, allowing teams to function effectively and in sync. Be it corporates who use S3 for backing up data/files or those who want to store enormous amounts of data but are apprehensive about costs or organisations who want to outsource their tech support instead of maintaining an in-house team of professionals to maintain their own hardware, Megh3 is an apt partner for all their data storage requirements.

Speaking about Megh3, Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx, said, “I am very excited to bring Megh3 to our discerning customers. Megh3 is built on really compelling, powerful capabilities and we have put tremendous effort into adding new features, keeping in mind the myriad data storage requirements of customers. I am confident that Megh3 will be instrumental in bringing about organizational transformation as it affords both reliability and scalability. In addition, with growing concerns over data ownership and digital IP, it is necessary to be more conscious about where your data is being stored. Our servers and data centers are based in India, ensuring the user’s digital assets are stored safely in the country.”

In India, Megh3 by DigiBoxx is powered by Hitachi through Hitachi Systems India. DigiBoxx ran a few pilot projects for Megh3 with Hitachi India, and claims to have successfully provided backup storage solution to various businesses.

DigiBoxx Technologies is a SaaS start-up that provides a digital storage, asset management and backup solution for individuals, gig workers, MSMEs, corporates and various government organisations. It is a Made-in-India service that is intuitive, secure and enables efficient collaboration. Since its inception in 2020, DigiBoxx has won over 4 million hearts with its competitive pricing plans for individuals and customizable packages for SMBs and corporates. Its clients include Chola MS, Enormous, HDFC Life, Jio, ProBurst and Schneider Electric.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.