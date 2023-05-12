Google opens its Labs for public, wants you to test its AI products early

Google has launched a new Labs page that allows users to sign up for early access to experimental AI features. The page features a variety of experiments, including new ways to explore information in Google Search, new generative AI experiences in Google Workspace, and an AI-first notebook called Project Tailwind.

To sign up for a Labs experiment, you need to visit the Labs page and click on the “Learn More” button for the experiment you are interested in. Once you have clicked on the button, you’ll be able to read more about the experiment and sign up for the waitlist.

Google says that it’s launching Labs to give users a chance to try out new AI features and provide feedback to the company. It claims that it will be open about the progress of each experiment and the data that’s being collected.

With Labs page, Google basically wants you to become its early tester and try out its AI concerted experiments. The list of AI products that are available for sign-up include Google’s Project Tailwind, Workspace, Search Generative Experience and more.

Announced at Google I/O 2023, Search Generative Experience is a new way to explore information in Google Search. It uses AI to generate overviews, pointers, and follow-up suggestions for your search results.

Next to try on the list is Google’s suite of productivity apps called Google Workspace. The company is adding new generative AI experiences to these apps, such as the ability to generate text, translate languages, and write different kinds of creative content.

Google at I/O 2023 also announced Project Tailwind- an AI-first notebook that helps organise all notes and ideas. It uses AI to suggest tags, create links, and generate summaries of your notes. It is currently available only in the US.