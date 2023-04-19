Google I/O to showcase Pixel Fold with bigger battery than Samsung’s foldable phones, leaks suggest

Google’s long rumoured foldable phone could give a tough time to Samsung’s foldable phone business. The technology giant is set to unveil its first ever foldable phone, called the Pixel Fold, in June. The device will be announced by the company on May 10 at its annual developer conference. The news was revealed through internal communications viewed by CNBC.

According to the documents, the Pixel Fold, codenamed “Felix,” will feature the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone. This will give it an edge over other foldable devices in the market, including Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. The device is expected to cost $1,700 or more, putting it in direct competition with Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone- Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Further the documents reveal that the Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch outside screen, and when unfolded, it will reveal a larger 7.6-inch tablet-sized screen, similar in size to Samsung’s foldable phones. The Pixel Fold will be slightly heavier than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4. It will also have a larger battery that Google claims will last for up to 24 hours, or up to 72 hours in a low power mode.

The Pixel Fold will be powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which was previously used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones launched last year. Google is also expected to hand out free Pixel watches with the purchase of its foldable phone.

Google Pixel Fold is Google’s highly anticipated first ever foldable device. There have been multiple leaks and rumours about the device keeping the hype and excitement level high amidst Google fans. The phone was last month leaked online revealing some key details like it will be a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-style foldable phone. It will come in Carbon and Porcelain colour shades. The leaked renders suggest that the phone will have a broad inner bezel on the inside encasing the selfie camera, while the cover display could be more edge-to-edge revealing an expansive screen.