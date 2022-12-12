Google Home app error not letting some users add smart home devices: Report

Many users said that the Google Home app was reflecting an error on adding smart home devices. As per a report, “Could not reach”, the error message said, and was visible to some users. According to 9to5Google, multiple users have not been able to add new devices to the Google Home app.

Users of Home applications manage Google-owned products like the Nest Cam and Nest Thermostat with other third-party devices by different companies. It generally adds a device and requires that it is linked to an account with another service. This process is seemingly broken and is preventing the completion of the desired action of the user.

A new feature was added earlier that allowed passkeys to be more secure and added a new layer of security to the other modes of authentication factors. It was for Chrome and it was going through the testing phase back in the month of October.

Also, earlier, there were rumours that the company was making more user interface (UI) changes for the redesign of Home application. But it was seen to be breaking due to the existence of Assistant routines for a few users. Various routines are allowed to be managed with numerous features such as drop-down setting, adjust light or switch, which was not possible in the previous settings.

This issue seems to affect a lot many users, and most of them have specifically called TP-Link Kasa devices. Others mentioned issues with Govee Home, Nanoleaf, Samsung SmartThings on Google’s support forum while some took over Reddit for the same. While for some the problem is recent, for others it has happened in the long term.

It is also reported to be faced only by users who accessed the app through Android devices for the services. Some claim that it is working on a few devices and not on some other few but this problem remains stagnant for most users of Google Home app and also to viewers of the public preview version.

ALSO READ | Google gives its knowledge panels a refresh with Material You design on desktop, mobile