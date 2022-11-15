Google Health Connect launched; to serve as one-stop-shop for fitness data from Fitbit, Samsung, others

Keeping track of your health and fitness information can become very tedious. It becomes very difficult to open so many apps and look at information from multiple apps. Well, Google is now making it easier for users. The tech giant earlier this year at I/O 2022 introduced the Health Connect app. Well, it has finally launched the app on Play Store.



Google has partnered with Samsung to bring out this app.



What is this app?



Google has called Health Connect, a place which will contain all the health and fitness information of a user and share them without letting the user juggle between multiple apps. By collaborating with Samsung, the company believes that the process will be simplified while providing centralised privacy controls for users. This will allow users to analyse which apps can have access to the data at any point in time.



Using this app, android users will now be able to sync all their data and even get credit for Peloton workouts in apps including Oura, MyFitnesspal, Weightwatchers and Lifesum.



In terms of how this app will work, as mentioned the hopping around between multiple apps will be minimised. Users will be able to manage permissions all in a single place with the help of granular controls. With this help, users will be able to decide which apps are accessing what data at the point of the day, as claimed by Google in its blog post.



For availability, the app has currently been launched in beta version. Although it is available on Google Play Store which means that it is currently only available for Android users.



Speaking of a stable release, the company has not yet confirmed any timelines.

