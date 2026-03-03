For most tech professionals working in Big Tech companies, it is always the dream to meet Sundar Pichai. However, encountering the Google CEO while cycling on the office campus casually is truly rare and unforgettable. This is exactly what happened with Sahil Sharma, who had been visiting the Google Gurgaon Campus for a week.

Interestingly, the meeting happened purely by chance on his final day, according to Sahil Sharma. Which he describes as a surreal meeting. Since it was a normal working day, Sahil, after wrapping up his day’s work and attending an after-office gathering, decided to take a last bike ride of the campus; this spontaneous decision led to what he described as a dreamy day.

What did Sahil Sharma post on Instagram?

Sahil Sharma wrote in his Instagram post, “Visited this office for a week and probably manifested meeting him a little too much.” He recalled spotting Sundar Pichai casually walking around the premises. What stood out to him most was the CEO’s humility. “So humbly he asked about us, our experience being there, and cricket,” Sahil Sharma wrote, adding that Pichai noticed their excitement and said, “You guys want a picture right?”

Moreover, in the caption, Sahil Sharma also reflected on the significance of the interaction. “There are some days you will never forget. This was one when I got to meet Sundar Pichai at @google HQ,” he shared. He described the 10-minute exchange as deeply meaningful, noting that instead of making it about himself, Sundar Pichai focused on learning about them, their interests, and their shared love for cricket and the Indian team.

He also added, “And to be honest, the picture with him exists because of him,” explaining that Sundar Pichai proactively offered to take a photo after sensing their hesitation. He also acknowledged how rare such encounters can be: “People working in that office for years rarely get the opportunity to meet him, and I could in a visit of 5 days.”

How did social media react?

The video quickly resonated with social media users, many calling the moment inspiring and praising what they described as humility at the highest level of leadership.

Adding to the buzz, a young woman from Google’s Gurgaon office also shared her own experience of meeting Pichai, describing it as a personal milestone in her career.

This story is based on a post shared on social media. Financial Express has not independently verified the claims made in the video and caption.