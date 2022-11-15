Google adds UPI autopay payment option for subscription-based purchases on India Play Store

Google introduced the UPI payment option on Play Store in India in 2019 and today the technology giant announced UPI Autopay on Google Play in India for subscription-based purchases. Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay enables people make recurring payments using UPI apps that supports the feature.

The new UPI Autopay support on Play Store means that people will be able to make recurring payments using any UPI app that supports the feature. Google claims that UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy. To enable the feature, select a subscription plan for purchase, tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in your supported UPI app.

“We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently. With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play,” said Saurabh Agarwal, head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation – India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand while commenting on the launch.

UPI Autopay will help users set their in-app subscription purchases on auto-debit mode. Users have been facing issues with recurring payments ever since RBI introduced new rules that no longer allows companies to store card details without prior consent from user. The new RBI guidelines mandates banks to send card holders a pre-debit notification 24 hours before the due payment. Only then will they be able to process auto-debit transactions.