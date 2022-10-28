From 15GB to 1TB: Google bumps up Workspace Individual storage

Google will soon introduce more features for “Workspace Individual” users, including an increase in storage capacity and upgrades in email personalisation for all customers.

“Soon every Google Workspace Individual account will come with a 1 TB of secure cloud storage. You don’t have to lift a finger to get the upgraded storage: Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as we roll this out,” Google said in a blogpost.

The blogpost added: “Business owners have told us the familiarity of our tools helps them get more done. And today, we’re offering even more features for Workspace Individual users. We’re also expanding our regional availability to bring Google Workspace Individual to even more business owners around the world.”

Google Workspace (formerly GSuite) is a cloud-based productivity suite that helps individual users and office teams connect and get work done from anywhere, on any device. Google has over 8 million paying Google Workspace customers globally, of which 2 million customers have been added during the last two years alone, as the need for remote productivity shot up during the pandemic.

Google said it previously launched “multi-send mode”, which allows users to easily email many recipients while maintaining their privacy, making it great for sending newsletters and announcements.

“Now you can add mail merge tags like @firstname to multi-send emails, so each recipient receives a unique email that feels individually crafted just for them. By default, multi-send emails also include an unsubscribe link so recipients can opt out of future messages,” the blog stated.

Additionally, Drive also comes with built-in protections against malware, spam and ransomware so the users won’t have to worry about accidentally opening the door to malware just by opening a doc.

“As you grow your business, it’s only natural that you’ll have more docs, data and digital assets to manage and store, and Google Drive allows you to do so securely from any device. You can store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images, and you can easily collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them,” the blogpost said.

Google is also launching Workspace Individual in some new countries and regions: The Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece, and Argentina. The new countries will join a growing list of places business owners can sign up for Workspace Individual, including the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia, and six countries across Europe.

As Google expands its footprint for Workspace Individual, “we are also deepening the functionality, building on Premium Meet, eSignature in Google Docs, appointment scheduling, and flexible layouts and multi-send in Gmail,” Google said.