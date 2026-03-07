Flipkart, one of India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, is hosting its Big Savings Days Sale for March 2026, bringing discounts across several product categories, including smartphones, electronics, and appliances like TVs and refrigerators. However, the most sought-after deals in this sale will be the iPhone 17.

What is the deal?

The iPhone 17 with 256GB storage was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900. However, as part of the ongoing sale, Flipkart has listed the iPhone 17 (256GB) at a reduced price of Rs 79,900. Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI credit cards can get an additional instant discount of up to Rs 5,895, making the deal even more attractive during the sale.

Exchange offers

Buyers can also benefit from Flipkart’s exchange offer, which allows them to trade in their old smartphone to lower the final purchase cost, depending on the device’s condition and value.



iPhone 17 Display

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals. Its enhanced brightness makes it easy to use outdoors, while the curved edges provide a more immersive viewing experience. Whether streaming videos, playing games, or browsing apps, the display offers excellent color accuracy and fluid touch response, maintaining Apple’s reputation for superior screen technology.

ALSO READ Vivo X300 Max spotted at MWC 2026 with Zeiss cameras and Android 16, may launch soon

iPhone 17 Camera

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 17 with a dual-camera system that captures sharp, detailed images in various lighting conditions. Low-light photography is improved thanks to advanced Night Mode, while portrait shots look more natural and cinematic. Video enthusiasts can benefit from cinematic video recording and enhanced stabilization features, making this device ideal for content creation and photography.

iPhone 17 Processor and Performance

Powered by the A17 Bionic chip, the iPhone 17 handles demanding tasks with ease. Gaming, multitasking, and app launches are smooth and responsive. The processor also supports advanced AI and machine learning, enabling features like real-time photo processing, faster app recommendations, and improved battery optimization. Users can expect seamless performance across all iOS functions.

iPhone 17 Design and Build

Apple, with the iPhone 17, offers a durable ceramic shield front, glass back, and lightweight body; the phone is both stylish and practical. Its ergonomic design ensures comfort for daily use, while water and dust resistance adds durability. Available in multiple colors, the device combines aesthetics with robustness.