For nearly two decades, the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto has remained one of the internet’s most enduring mysteries — a ghost who rewrote the rules of money and then vanished without a trace. For all these years, Nakamoto’s real name is yet to be discovered. However, a recent investigative report by John Carreyrou on The New York Post has pinned down evidence to hint at one man – Adam Back.

The mystery behind Bitcoin creator refuses to die

The hunt for Nakamoto has long been littered with false leads. More than 100 suspects have been proposed over the years, from obscure programmers to high-profile mathematicians – all of them only to be ruled out by contradictions or lack of proof.

A number of popular figures in cryptography have been repeatedly suggested as the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto, each with compelling but inconclusive evidence. Hal Finney, an early Bitcoin adopter who received the first transaction, had both the technical skill and proximity to the name itself, while Nick Szabo developed “Bit Gold,” a clear conceptual precursor to Bitcoin, with notable similarities in writing style.

Dorian Nakamoto was thrust into the spotlight due to his real name but denied any involvement, whereas Craig Wright has controversially claimed to be Satoshi without widely accepted proof. Others like Len Sassaman, a privacy-focused cypherpunk who died around the time Satoshi vanished, while Gavin Andresen, an early collaborator entrusted with Bitcoin’s development, remains close to the mystery without being widely considered its originator.

The reason is simple: Nakamoto was extraordinarily careful.

In 2008, Nakamoto published a nine-page white paper that introduced Bitcoin, a decentralised digital currency designed to operate outside the control of governments and banks. A few months later, the software went live. Within a few years, Bitcoin had sparked a financial revolution and potentially created one of the largest personal fortunes in history. Then, in 2010, Nakamoto disappeared.

He left behind no verifiable personal details, no confirmed location, and no public reappearance. The only clues exist in his writings — forum posts, emails, and the original Bitcoin code. Even those offer little certainty.

A digital investigation followed

NYT’s Carreyrou’s investigation takes a different approach — treating Nakamoto’s writings as a linguistic and ideological fingerprint.

One clue lies in language. Nakamoto’s texts blend British and American English, but a key detail stands out: the famous headline embedded in Bitcoin’s first block — “The Times 03/Jan/2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.” The reference to a British newspaper hints strongly at UK roots.

Another clue points to ideology. Nakamoto’s work reflects the beliefs of the Cypherpunks — a loose collective of cryptographers who, in the 1990s, predicted digital tools that could protect privacy and reduce state control.

Carreyrou states that the trail leads directly to Adam Back.

But why Adam Back?

As a British cryptographer and longtime Cypherpunk, Back checks several boxes. He invented Hashcash in the 1990s, i.e., a system designed to combat email spam by requiring computational work. That concept became a foundational element of Bitcoin’s mining system, and Nakamoto cited Back’s work in the original white paper.

Carreyrou, however, goes on to identify subtle overlaps between emails exchanged and the forum posts:

Shared vocabulary: Dozens of unusual phrases used by Nakamoto also appear in Back’s writings.

Technical alignment: Both demonstrate deep expertise in cryptography, distributed systems, and C++ — the language Bitcoin was built in.

Ideological parallels: Back’s writings on libertarianism and financial autonomy closely mirror Nakamoto’s philosophy.

Historical overlap: Both were active in the same Cypherpunk circles and interacted with key figures like Hal Finney, who received the first Bitcoin transaction.

Is Adam Back the mysterious creator of Bitcoin?

After months of investigation, Carreyrou arrives at a conclusion that is compelling yet inconclusive. While all the evidence point at Adam Back, the outcome is flagged as highly circumstantial.

Back, who is also the CEO of Blockstream, described the report as a case of “confirmation bias” and stated clearly, “I’m not Satoshi.”

“i’m not satoshi, but I was early in laser focus on the positive societal implications of cryptography, online privacy and electronic cash, hence my ~1992 onwards active interest in applied research on ecash, privacy tech on cypherpunks list which led to hashcash and other ideas,” he wrote in a post on X.

“I also don’t know who satoshi is, and i think it is good for bitcoin that this is the case, as it helps bitcoin be viewed a new asset class, the mathematically scarce digital commodity,’ he added.

Hence, the true identity of Satoshi remains a mystery.