Croma is currently running its Everything Apple sale, where popular Apple products are available at discounted prices. However the spotlight is on Apple’s MacBook Air M4 13-inch which is getting a big discount during Croma’s latest Everything Apple Sale, by taking the price of the flagship laptop to under Rs.60,000

MacBook Air M4 13-inch offer during Croma sale:

The 13 inch version of the MacBook Air M4 which was launched at a price of Rs. 99,900 in September last to last year, is available for an effective price of Rs. 59,320 during the ongoing Croma sale. The laptop isn’t listed at a discounted price, but Croma is offering up to Rs. 13,000 on exchanging your old laptop and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000. Moreover, users can also unlock Tata Neu Coins benefit of up to Rs. 6,591 on purchasing the latest MacBook.

MacBook Air M4 display:

The MacBook Air M4 has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 2560×1664 resolution. It supports 500 nits brightness, P3 wide colour, and True Tone. Text looks sharp and colours appear accurate for everyday tasks, streaming, and document work. The screen has slim bezels and a notch for the front camera.

MacBook Air M4 Processor:

The laptop runs on Apple’s M4 chip built on an advanced process. It includes a 10-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine. It handles web browsing, video editing, and multitasking smoothly. The system supports unified memory and fast SSD storage configurations.

MacBook Air M4 Design:

The design remains thin and lightweight, with a flat aluminium body. It weighs around 1.2 kg and is easy to carry. The keyboard includes a full-size function row and Touch ID. It has two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

MacBook Air M4 battery:

The MacBook Air M4 is rated for up to 18 hours of video playback on a single charge. It supports fast charging through MagSafe and USB-C. The battery capacity is around 52.6Wh on the 13-inch model. For regular tasks like browsing, writing, and streaming, it can comfortably last a full working day.

MacBook Air M4 software:

It runs on macOS Sequoia, offering standard Apple features like Stage Manager, widgets, and system-wide search. The software supports Apple Intelligence features on supported tasks. It works smoothly with iPhone and iPad through Continuity features such as AirDrop, Handoff, and Universal Clipboard. Regular updates are provided directly by Apple.