Cops are giving Apple’s AirTag to citizens for free because they believe it can help solve car theft cases

As US sees a worrying increase in vehicle thefts, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has come with a new way to cut down on car thefts in the city. The department has instructed citizens to install Apple AirTag in their cars to make it easier to track their car in case of theft.

The chief of NYPD in a tweet said that “21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag.”

The tweet ha a video along demonstrating how AirTag needs to be installed in a location in the car where it can’t be spotted. The video shows a car theft wherein the owner uses the FindMy app to track the car with the tracking details communicated to the police. The AirTag helps police find the car and arrest the thief.

The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We’ll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag. #GSD pic.twitter.com/fTfk8p4lye — NYPD Chief of Department (@NYPDChiefOfDept) April 30, 2023

NPYD will give out 500 free AirTags to car owners. According to a report from CBS News, the residents of Castle Hill, Soundview, and Parkchester have already received their free AirTags.

“This is a simple AirTag hidden in a car at a location that a person is not aware of is an excellent tracking device. It’s easy to monitor,” Mayor Eric Adams was quoted by the news website. “All of a sudden you get alerted that your car is moving. It’s actually showing you in real time where the car is located.”

Apple AirTags are small, round, Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices that are designed to help locate and keep track of your personal items, such as keys, wallets, backpacks, and luggage. They work by using Apple’s Find My app, which can help you locate lost or misplaced items with a high level of accuracy.

ALSO READ l Apple tipped to be working on paid AI-powered health coach ‘Quartz’: Details

While NYPD is using the technology to save the day for citizens, there have also been cases where the device has been used for tracking people illegally. There were reports earlier this year that a handful of bad actors were sneaking the device into people’s personal belonging or in their vehicle to illegally track them. These cases were reported in North Texas.