Mathematics has always been an anxiety-inducing subject for students, especially class X Mathematics. For many students, it is scoring and predictable (toppers only), for the remaining, it is endless practice and long tuition hours. Therefore, Mathematics always becomes the most stressful paper of the board exams. Every year, once the exam ends, the same question follows students out of their respective centers: “Paper kaisa Gaya?”

This was the dress rehearsal this time too, for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Mathematics Exam, scheduled on February 17, 2026. The paper was very different in its perception. The Standard paper was largely seen as balanced, while the Basic paper felt longer and more time-consuming for many students.

Can ChatGPT solve the papers?

However, since it is the age of artificial intelligence, and advanced LLM models like ChatGPT. The papers, both the Standard and Basic Maths papers, each spanning 15 pages, were uploaded onto ChatGPT to see how long it would take to solve them.

The result was striking. The AI completed the entire paper in less than a minute, reports MoneyControl.

According to the report, what stood out was not just the speed, but the structure of the answers. ChatGPT solved every section in detail, writing step-by-step solutions with proper headings, clear working, and neatly presented final answers, closely resembling how a student would attempt the paper in an exam.

What was the format of the paper?

For people wanting to know more about the paper, it followed a familiar CBSE pattern, starting with multiple-choice questions of 1 mark each. Interestingly, some MCQs were largely direct but required careful calculation. Some MCQs were slightly lengthy, especially those involving algebraic expressions, trigonometric identities, and probability-based reasoning.

The two-mark and three-mark sections focused heavily on core concepts. Questions from coordinate geometry involved finding distances and section formula applications, while algebra questions tested understanding of zeroes of polynomials and formation of quadratic equations.

Trigonometry was present through identity-based simplifications and value-based problems, many of which required more than one step to reach the answer.

Geometry, particularly from chapters like Triangles and Circles, played an important role. These questions were not overly tricky but required students to recall. The long-answer section and case study questions were where the paper became more demanding.

This year’s Class 10 Maths paper checked whether students really understood the concepts and could apply them. But it also showed how fast technology is changing the way students learn.

One thing is clear now that a 15-page board exam paper that earlier kept students busy for hours can today be solved in less than a minute using technology.