Smartphones are getting pricier in 2026 due to the rising memory chip costs. This increase in prices is naturally bound to affect affordable-spec smartphone buyers, for whom the price can often be a deal breaker. Bearing the most brunt of this memory crisis is the affordable smartphone category, which consists of smartphones priced just under Rs 25,000.

While newly launched devices come with a refreshed price tag and a feature set to match, earlier models that have now received price revisions face an uphill battle to prove their worth. Nonetheless, if you are in the market to buy a smartphone on a tight budget and cannot spend any more than Rs 25,000, here’s a short list of the best smartphones you can buy at this price point.

Redmi Note 15

Price: From Rs 22,999

The Redmi Note 15 is a fancy all-rounder that tries to offer the best of everything. It is ideal for people looking to buy a value-for-money device that checks all the basic necessities. The phone features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It runs on the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor with 8GB RAM. The phone includes a 108MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 20MP front camera. It packs a massive 5520mAh battery with 45W charging support, with the charger thrown in the box.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Price: From Rs 22,999

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is ideal for people who want a unique-looking device offering a capable processor, a good camera, and a polished Android user experience. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite has a decent 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The rear camera setup includes 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensors, with a 16MP front camera. It relies on a big 5000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and is usually available at lower prices on sale.

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Vivo T4

Price: From Rs 23,999

The Vivo T4 is best suited for people looking for two things in particular — a big battery and a good camera. The Vivo T4 features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 platform, which offers decent performance for a phone of this category. The device includes a dual camera setup of 50MP primary and 2MP sensors, a front camera of around 32MP — a combo that should deliver good photography performance for a phone of this class. However, it is the 7,300mAh battery that makes this phone the top recommendation for those who value stamina over raw performance.

Nothing Phone 3a

Price: From Rs 24,999

This price range also gets you the vanilla Nothing Phone 3a, which retains a cool-looking semi-transparent design with Glyph lighting on the back. The Nothing Phone 3a comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. The phone includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 50MP telephoto lens shoorter. The front camera comes with a 32MP sensor, along with a 5000mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord CE 5

Price: From Rs 22,999

The One Plus Nord CE 5 is the device you should go for if battery life and a clean UI experience are the two things you are looking for. The Nord CE 5 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It runs on a Dimensity 8350 chipset with up to 12GB RAM. The device includes a 50MP primary camera, an additional 8MP sensor, and a 16MP front camera. It houses a mammoth 7,100mAh battery with fast charging support, which should help heavy users go without needing to charge for at least an entire day.