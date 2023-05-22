Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 update with dedicated Apple News sports tab, bug fixes and more: All you need to know

Apple has launched the iOS 16.5 update, bringing major enhancements and new features to its mobile operating system. The key additions include the introduction of a dedicated Apple News sports tab, which aims to provide users with a centralised location to access sports-related content. The update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements to enhance the overall user experience.

The dedicated sports tab in Apple News offers a convenient way for users to stay up to date with the latest news, scores, highlights, and articles related to their favourite sports teams and events. Whether it’s basketball, soccer, tennis, or other popular sports, users can now find relevant content easily within the Apple News app.

In addition to the sports tab, the iOS 16.5 also brings new Pride Celebration Lock Screen in the update. It also addresses various bug fixes and stability issues that are intended to resolve software glitches and enhance the overall performance of iPhones and iPads.

The update tackles three prominent issues that have been affecting users worldwide: unresponsive Spotlight, Podcast loading problems in CarPlay, and Screen Time settings not syncing across devices.

Apple’s recent security support documents reveal that the iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates address numerous vulnerabilities, including three specific security flaws that were actively being exploited. However, it is worth noting that two of these issues were already resolved in the earlier iOS 16.4.1 and iPadOS 16.4.1 Rapid Security Response updates.

ALSO READ l Apple is apparently doubling down on machine learning, generative AI efforts: All we know so far

To ensure the security of your device, it is crucial to install the iOS 16.5 or iPadOS 16.5 updates promptly, as they contain important fixes for these vulnerabilities. iOS 16.5 is now available for iPhone and iPad users, and they can update their devices to experience the new features and enhancements introduced by Apple.