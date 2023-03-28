Apple iPhone 15: All the features, launch date, rumours and more

Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the next iteration of company’s flagship phone- iPhone 15. As with any other highly anticipated phones, rumours have been swirling about what features and upgrades could iPhone 15 bring to the table. Some of the most talked-about possibilities include a USB-C port, A16 chipset, and a no notch display.

While these are only rumours and should not be taken seriously until there’s an official confirmation, Apple is expected to make some serious changes to its upcoming lineup of phones this time. The company didn’t make many changes in the current flagship series including use of same processor in the non-Pro models of iPhone 14 and no serious camera upgrades. With iPhone 15, these are the changes that are rumoured to come. Take a look.

iPhone 15 design

It is rumoured that the entire iPhone 15 series will sport a design similar to the iPhone 14 only without a notch this time. Dynamic Island which was exclusive to the Pro models in iPhone 14 is expected to arrive on all the iPhone 15 models.

Apple could unveil four models under the iPhone 15 lineup- a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Max, and lastly 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Following the current trend, iPhone 15 will also have expensive Pro models equipped with more powerful features than the standard iPhone 15 models.

Apple is expected to keep the ProMotion technology or always on display technology exclusive for the Pro model just like the current flagship. The phones could drop in new colours like dark pink and light blue colour shades.

Apple is said to use Titanium instead of metal chassis for iPhone 15 Pro models. The company is also rumoured to go with solid-state volume and power buttons in the Pro models replacing the existing mechanical buttons. The solid-state buttons will use haptic feedback to mimic the feel of a button press.

It is also being said that Apple will continue using Face ID with iPhone 15 instead of bringing back the Touch ID. The company is working on an under display FaceID but it could take some time to come.

iPhone 15 camera specs

iPhone 15 is said to come with Sony’s latest “state of the art” image sensors. These sensors can capture more light resulting in well-lit photos under all light conditions. The sensor will also cut down on strong backlighting issue.

Apple is expected to bring periscope zoom lens but only to the Pro Max model. This technology offers optical zoom capabilities allowing for up to 10x zoom which isn’t possible with the standard zoom lens. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will use 6x optical zoom technology when it brings the periscope lens to iPhone.

iPhone 15 to have USB-C support

According to a leaker named ShrimpApplePro, iPhone 15 will support only Apple Made for iPhone (MFi) program- certified USB-C accessories. The non-certified charging accessories will have limited data and charging speed. The Apple-certified USB-C cables will help fast charge the iPhone.

Rumours suggest that iPhone 15 and 15 Pro will come with USB-C port instead of Lightning port in line with European Union’s ruling that mandates every phone shipping in late 2024 should come with USB-C charging port.

iPhone 15 processor

Apple will most likely use the Qualcomm’s 5G modem chips for iPhone 15 lineup. There were rumours suggesting that Apple could use its own in-house modem chips in the upcoming iPhones but the technology won’t be ready until 2024.

Rumours also have it that Phone 15 Pro models could be the first to feature an A-series chip built on Apple supplier TSMC’s next-generation 3-nanometer technology but it could be exclusive to the Pro models. The standard ones could be powered by the 4-nanometer A16 chip which is found inside iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 release date

Apple could launch the iPhone 15 in September this year.

