Anthropic’s Claude AI experienced a service disruption today, with multiple users reporting issues on Downdetector and across social media platforms. About 258 outage reports appeared, and Reddit users shared complaints about access and functionality. When trying to log in to the Claude AI website, the page reads an error message that says “Claude will return soon.”

The problem affected the Claude website, mobile apps, and several API-based services. Several users reported seeing error messages and connection failures, with many turning to social media to check if others were facing the same issue.

Many developers and businesses that depend on Claude’s API for coding, writing, and other automated tasks are affected. For some, the disruption slowed down ongoing projects and workflows. Claude AI faced a disruption yesterday evening too, where multiple users reported being unable to access Claude AI from any platforms.

What happened?

According to Anthropic, the outage was caused by a technical issue that disrupted normal operations. The company confirmed the problem on its official status page and said its engineering team was working to fix it. However, it did not provide a clear timeline for when services would be fully restored.

Why does it matter?

AI tools like Claude have become an important part of daily work for many users. When such platforms go down, even for a few hours, it can cause delays and frustration. The outage also shows how much people now rely on AI tools for regular tasks.

Is this outage due to anti-ChatGPT sentiment in the US?

According to a report from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, US app uninstalls of ChatGPT increased significantly by 295 percent day-over-day. This rapid increase in the ChatGPT mobile app uninstall rates is a major dent to OpenAI’s lead and market share in the US market, since the usual uninstall rate floats at around 9 percent day-over-day.

The outage on Claude AI can also be attributed to the increase in downloads of the Claude AI mobile app and users trying to access the website due to anti-ChatGPT sentiment in the US. Since OpenAI announced their partnership with the Department of Defense. Similarweb has also reported that Claude’s US downloads over the past week were roughly 20 times higher than in January.