A viral LinkedIn post by Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, revealed a surprising moment with his autonomous OpenClaw agent. Vishal described a strange late-night interaction with his AI agent. The AI, designed to act as his personal assistant and chief of staff while handling nightly routines, actually fell asleep on the keyboard while performing its tasks. This amusing mishap raises a deeper question: AI isn’t just replacing us—it’s becoming us, starting with even our worst habits.

At around 1:35 AM, after finishing its tasks, the AI reportedly said goodbye in multiple languages. Vishal shared that it wrote: “Adios, Sayonara, Ciao, Auf Wiedersehen, Namaste, Shalom” before repeatedly typing “Bye” hundreds of times, filling up pages. This wasn’t just a glitch—it was what the AI itself reported back to the user.

By morning, Vishal Gondal feared something had gone seriously wrong. He initially thought the AI might have deleted itself. However, he later realised it was a temporary “memory buffer hallucination”, something he compared to a human falling asleep at the keyboard after finishing work.

“When I woke up at 6 AM, I told it I thought it had deleted itself and gone permanently. Its response? ‘That was a temporary memory buffer hallucination—basically the AI equivalent of falling asleep at the keyboard.’ The bot diagnosed its own crash using a human metaphor,” he mentioned in the LinkedIn post.

“The bot diagnosed its own crash using a human metaphor. AI is not replacing us. It is becoming us. Starting with our worst habits,” Vishal added.

AI becoming more human-like

AI agents are no longer just tools that follow commands—they are beginning to show behaviour that feels human-like.

GOQii CEO’s OpenClaw agent was expected to run smoothly through the night, but this unusual behaviour showed that even advanced AI systems are still unpredictable.

What people said in the comments?

The post quickly gained traction, with users sharing mixed reactions:

Several experts shared their thoughts on the development. A LinedIn user described it as “a glimpse into the future,” suggesting AI agents could soon rival human productivity. Another user emphasised that the incident underscores “why human monitoring is still important.” Meanwhile, another user criticized the technology’s reliability, stating that AI is “still far from dependable.”

On the business side, @startup_sahil pointed out the potential advantage for early adopters, noting they could gain a competitive edge.

These responses reflect both excitement and caution around AI adoption.

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Alex Banks take on AI limitations

A similar debate around AI limitations was recently seen with Claude, developed by Anthropic. A viral theory claimed the AI was deliberately limiting usage. However, tech expert Alex Banks clarified that such limits are due to practical constraints like server capacity, computing costs, and system stability.

This directly connects to Vishal Gondal’s experience. While AI agents are becoming more capable, they are still bound by technical limitations and occasional unpredictable behaviour.