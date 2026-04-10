NASA’s Artemis 2 crew has flown humanity farthest from Earth, and even though it didn’t attempt a lunar landing, the voyage has given the science community a lot of material to study. Now, the Artemis 2 hurtles back toward Earth for a dramatic splashdown off the coast of San Diego, setting up the next phase of the Artemis program – the Artemis 3 mission.

While Artemis 2 was the first crewed flight of Orion beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17, testing deep-space navigation, communication, and re-entry systems, Artemis 3 will push the program even further by testing the complex technologies needed for a safe human lunar landing.

However, did you know that Artemis 3 was originally supposed to land on the Moon? Due to the delays in the development of the lunar landing infrastructure, NASA has reprofiled the Artemis 3 mission.

In a major schedule adjustment announced in early 2026, NASA transformed it into a dedicated low-Earth-orbit (LEO) test mission scheduled to launch sometime in mid-2027. The first actual Moon landing has now been handed over to Artemis 4, targeted for early 2028. NASA wants to approach new landmark achievements without giving up on the safety of the astronauts.

Artemis 3: No Moon landing, but what will it do?

Similar to Artemis 2, Artemis 3 will launch four astronauts aboard NASA’s powerful Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Once it reaches the low Earth orbit, the crew will rendezvous and dock with one or both commercial Human Landing Systems (HLS), i.e., SpaceX’s Starship HLS and/or Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander. This will be the first integrated test of these vehicles with the Orion capsule in space.

NASA’s Orion onboard the Artemis 2 (Image: NASA)

The key objectives of Artemis 2 include:

– Demonstrating precise rendezvous, proximity operations, and docking between Orion and the large lunar landers.

– Testing life support, propulsion, communication, and power systems while the vehicles are docked.

– Conducting end-to-end operational rehearsals for crew transfer procedures.

– Performing the first in-space evaluation of Axiom Space’s new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) lunar spacesuits, including potential spacewalks to test mobility, dexterity, and suit performance in vacuum.

These tests are essential for the Artemis 4 mission because the lunar landing architecture is far more complex this time than it was on the Apollo missions. Orion will carry the crew to lunar orbit in future missions, but it won’t land on the lunar surface. Instead, the astronauts will transfer to the Starship HLS (or Blue Moon) for the descent to the surface. Any failure in docking or life support could be catastrophic, which is why the docking tests are crucial for the crew’s life.

Artemis 3 to introduce Starship HLS, new spacesuits

As part of Artemis 3, SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System will play a crucial role as a massive, reusable vehicle designed to carry crew, cargo, and rovers. It requires multiple in-orbit refuellings (potentially up to 15 tanker launches) before departing for the Moon. Artemis 3 will provide the first crewed testing of docking interfaces and habitability inside the lander vehicle.

Axiom’s new AxEMU suits also represent a major upgrade over the Apollo-era gear. NASA says that they offer greater flexibility for astronauts, enabling better joint mobility for walking on the lunar surface and enhanced dust protection.

Integrated testing with Starship mockups has already begun, with astronauts like Peggy Whitson and Doug Wheelock providing early feedback on suit-hardware compatibility.

But why is Artemis 3 not even going to the Moon?

The Space Starship HLS (Image: SpaceX)

NASA officials, including Administrator Jared Isaacman, highlighted that rushing straight to a lunar landing after Artemis 2 would be unwise. Artemis 3 acts as a crucial “dress rehearsal” in the relatively safe environment of low Earth orbit, where rescue options are easily available. The testing of vehicles in Earth’s vicinity reduces technical risks for the high-stakes planned 2028 landing near the lunar South Pole — a region rich in water ice but filled with extreme lighting and terrain challenges. This is the region where India’s Chandrayaan 3 mission successfully landed a rover.

Moreover, testing and validation of the Starship platform are still pending, hence leading to the delay in lunar landings. NASA’s plan is to allow for crewed missions in the Artemis program every 10-12 months, and Artemis 3’s test will play a crucial role in validating the vehicles.

Artemis 4 goes to the Moon in 2028

After the planned launch of Artemis 3, Artemis 4 will attempt the long-awaited return of humans to the lunar surface, targeting the South Pole for landing. Unlike the Apollo missions, NASA plans to establish a base on the Moon and use it as a base for future crewed missions to Mars and beyond.