Buying new workout clothes is often a great way to stay motivated and hit fitness goals. Many fitness addicts treat themselves to a new set of gear to help them get back in the gym and shed extra weight. However, experts are now warning that this habit might have a hidden downside that could work against hard-earned progress.

According to a report by Daily Mail, a lot of gym wear contains chemicals that can interfere with weight loss and even lead to weight gain. These substances are often found in the synthetic fabrics used for leggings and jackets. Due to their ability to disrupt the body’s natural balance, such clothes worn during exercise impact and even impede the overall results in an unexpected way.

Chemicals in performance fabrics

It is well known that most activewear is made from synthetic materials like spandex, polyester, nylon and PVC to ensure that the gear is stretchy and durable. These fabrics are often treated with endocrine-disrupting chemicals, or EDCs, to make them more flexible and resistant to moisture. Common examples of these substances include BPAs, phthalates, formaldehyde and bisphenols – which are frequently used in the production of various plastic-based goods.

Research from the National Institutes of Health suggests that these chemicals can mimic or interfere with the body’s natural hormones once they enter the system; completely disrupting the endocrine system. This imbalance can negatively affect the metabolic rate, which is the process the body uses to burn energy.

When the metabolism is impacted this way, it becomes much harder to lose weight because the body’s natural processes for managing fat and energy are essentially being blocked by chemical interference. This means that even if a person is working hard at the gym, their clothing might be making the process more difficult than it needs to be.

ALSO READ Lil Poppa dies at 25 due to Sickle Cell Anemia: All you need to know about the genetic blood disorder

Sweat and chemical absorption

The risk of exposure is higher during a workout because of how the body reacts to strenuous physical exercise. A study from the University of Birmingham found that sweating makes it easier for the skin to absorb toxic chemicals from clothing.

Daily Mail reported that as the skin becomes warm and damp during a workout, these substances can move from the fabric and into the body’s open pores much more efficiently than they would during normal daily activities. This makes the timing of wearing these clothes particularly problematic for those trying to stay healthy.

This is a widespread issue across many popular athletic brands found on the high street. According to the Daily Mail report, the Center for Environmental Health found high levels of BPA in products from well-known names like Alo, Nike, New Balance, and Patagonia in 2022. Since plastic-based fabrics are the standard for most gym gear, many people are unknowingly exposing themselves to these substances every time they go for a run or lift weights. The group’s research pointed out that even premium brands are not necessarily free from these chemical treatments.

For those focused on health, the material of their clothing might be just as important as their diet or exercise plan. The link between plastic exposure and metabolic changes is a growing concern for researchers who study how environmental factors affect the body. Switching to natural fibers like bamboo fibre or cotton or checking for chemical-free brands could be a simple way to protect your metabolism and ensure your workout routine leads to the actual results you want.