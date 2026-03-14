Steve Jobs used a management style that balanced a broad vision with a focus on small details. One of his most effective methods was the 10-80-10 rule, which split a project into three separate stages of involvement. This system allowed him to keep quality high without getting stuck in the day-to-day work of production.

By staying active at the start and the end of a project, Jobs could manage many departments while making sure every product met his expectations. This approach is becoming popular again today because people are looking for better ways to handle the large amount of work produced by artificial intelligence.

The three stages of the Jobs framework

Steve Jobs was of the clear belief that a leader’s input matters most at the beginning and the very end of a project. In the first 10% of the job, the leader sets the direction by explaining the purpose of the work and establishing the standards that everyone needs to meet. He maintained that his job was to bring in talented people and give them a clear goal to aim for. He once said, “It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do.”

After the direction was set, the team handled the middle 80% of the project on their own. During this stage, the leader stepped back and let the experts deal with the technical work and day-to-day decisions.

Jobs only came back for the final 10%, which he called the “polishing” phase. In that last part he reviewed every detail to make sure the finished product met the high standards he had set at the start. This way his influence was clear in the final result without him having to manage every step along the way.

Applying the rule to AI management

Jobs originally used this rule for human teams, but business experts are now using it for interacting with generative AI. A recent talk with Business Insider featured Alan Magee, a partner at Empire Portfolio Group, who said this rule is a great way to manage AI tools. He suggests that instead of trying to control every second of what a machine does, users should focus their energy on the beginning and the end of the process.

This updated version of the rule uses the first 10% for the main concept and the specific instructions given to the AI. The middle 80% is when the person steps back and lets the AI do the work, such as drafting a report or writing code.

Finally, the person returns for the last 10% to edit the work and add the human touch that a machine cannot provide. This method stops people from becoming “human routers” who just pass information back and forth. By following this structure, you stay the architect of the work while the AI handles the boring parts of the job.