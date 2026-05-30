US President Donald Trump‘s daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulus, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra earlier today. With visuals going viral online, the Internet is abuzz with speculations and theories. In fact, the couple also visited the Akshardham Temple in the capital city and shared photos online.

The couple, who made their relationship White House official in 2019, welcomed their first child last May. They tied the knot at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021.

Who is Michael Boulus?

While Michael Boulos serves as the heir and a director of his family’s multi-billion-dollar business, Boulos Enterprises, and has also been involved in international business ventures, including a role at SCOA Nigeria, he has fairly remained away from the public eye. Born in Lebanon in 1998, Boulus grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, according to a Page Six report, which is what Trump had once remarked as ‘s***hole’ in 2018, while discussing immigration. However, the US President was quick to deny these remarks, calling them ‘hurtful’.

While Celebrity Net Worth estimates Michael Boulos’s personal net worth at around $20 million, his role in his family business make him worth far beyond that figure. The Boulos name is closely tied to SCOA Nigeria, a major West African conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, industrial equipment, consumer goods, and trading. Michael himself serves as an associate director within the family business, continuing a legacy that has helped establish the Boulos family as one of the region’s most prominent business dynasties.

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump. (Image: Instagram)

The foundations of that legacy were laid by his father, Massad Boulos, who played a key role in expanding the family enterprise over the years. His influence has not been limited to business. In December 2024, Massad Boulos was appointed Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs, further elevating the family’s profile in political and diplomatic circles. A longtime supporter of Republican and conservative causes in the United States, the family has maintained close ties with influential political figures. Michael, too, publicly supported Donald Trump during his first presidential campaign, long before he became part of the Trump family.

Despite his business background and political connections, Michael largely remained out of the global spotlight until 2022, when he married Tiffany Trump. The wedding instantly put him in the spotlight, transforming him from a relatively private businessman into a familiar public figure.

Since then, the couple has frequently appeared at high-profile events on both sides of the Atlantic. During Donald Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom in September 2025, Michael and Tiffany attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle alongside members of the British royal family. Such appearances have further cemented Michael Boulos’ place at the intersection of business, politics, and international high society, a role that continues to attract growing public interest.