Billionaire lifestyle: Travelling like a billionaire is more than just selecting a 7-star exclusive property or checking into your vacation home. From flying private to VIP tours of an unknown land, that is just the norm, but selecting the destination is equally important. Since billionaires are no longer seeking just luxury, but also unattainable experiences, ‘cold zones’ are a blanketed epitome of opulence.

One of the most premium getaways around the world, they house some of the most exclusive and hard-to-access on their list. Moving away from a ‘recommended’ itinerary, some of these spots can also be yours if you have the budget to splurge.

But what are cold zones?

As the name suggests, cold zones are regions with extremely low temperatures with exclusivity as cold as the weather. A pop-luxury trend, travelling to cold zones is the next billionaire habit everyone wants a piece of.

Typically, cold zones are chilly, winter-oriented and covered in an icy white sheet of snow. Everything from the Swiss Alps to St. Moritz, these cold zones also include Aspen, Courchevel, or remote alpine‑style estates, everything apart from the polar desert Arctic, but may be a key spot to witness the Northern Lights.

Most popular billionaire vacation spots in cold zones

For the longest time, even if we go back to the colonial era, rulers have always had vacation homes, typically accustomed to the weather. In India, Shimla became the Summer Home of the British colonisers, while Kolkata remained a hotspot in the winter. However, their primary residence was centred around trade routes and political governance.

Similarly, billionaires don’t primarily reside in these frigid zones, but the cold climate is often treated as a winter retreat. While masses flock to coastal regions to flip-flop on the beaches, billionaires are now choosing to vacation in the Alpine, Nordic, and high‑mountain cold‑climate regions, as per an Esquire report. Some of these destinations include:

St Moritz, Switzerland

The winter wonderland of luxurious Switzerland is at the top of the billionaire list. Sr Moritz, tucked away in Switzerland, is one of the biggest attractions for the ultra-high-net-worth individuals; there are more than just 5-star hotels here. There are private chalet rentals, butlers on call, and chefs like no other. Visitors can also play polo on frozen lakes, right out of a James Bond fantasy, while they end their day with Michelin-star meals.

Aspen, USA

One of the most attractive spots for billionaires, Aspen attracts everyone from tech moguls to movie stars. According to a Business Insider report, Aspen’s ski resorts are among the most popular billionaire hotspots in the world. For travellers, they can witness these snowcaps at nearly Rs 2 lakh a night.