Finding the right spot for Valentine’s Day in Delhi-NCR is not an easy task. You want a place that feels special but isn’t a cliché and has got the ‘vibe’. This year, 2026, the local cafe scene is buzzing with unique themes that go beyond just red balloons and roses. From East Delhi’s hidden corners to the lawns of Gurugram, there is something for every kind of couple.

So, if you are still looking for the perfect table to impress your partner, then we have a guide to the most romantic cafes to visit this February 14th.

1. Breads and Brew

If you live in or near East Delhi, Breads and Brew is a place you simply cannot ignore. This cafe is famous for going all-out with its decor. Their ‘Love is in the Air’ theme is exactly what it sounds like, a warm, cozy space designed specifically for couples.

What makes this place stand out is their themed menu. They serve almost everything in the shape of a heart. You can order heart-shaped cakes, brownies, pizza pockets, and even nachos. It is a fun, quirky way to celebrate the day without the pressure of a formal five-course meal. Plus, their coffee is widely considered a must-try for any caffeine lover.

– Location: Rishab IPEX Mall, opposite Max Hospital, IP Extension.

2. Kokoy

For couples who prefer a peaceful escape over a loud party, Kokoy in Gurugram is the place to be. This cafe is more like a “movement” for comfort and calm. It is nestled away from the city noise and takes inspiration from the quiet beauty of the Aravalli hills.

The vibe here is all about “unhurried conversations.” The decor is simple yet luxurious, focusing on homely warmth. Their menu features authentic Chikmagalur coffee, which is perfect for a long morning brunch or a slow evening talk. They offer everything from cottage cheese bhurji and waffles for breakfast to wood-fired pizzas and delicate ravioli for dinner. It’s the ultimate spot to just “pause” and enjoy each other’s company.

– Location: Plot 703, opposite Ansal Plaza, Sector 23, Gurugram.

3. Under The Neem

If you want something that feels like a mini-vacation, head over to Under The Neem. Located inside Karma Lakelands, this restaurant is known for its rustic and homely charm. It has beautiful outdoor seating and vibrant lighting that makes it feel like you are in a fairytale.

Planning a candle-lit dinner here is one of the most romantic things you can do in NCR. You can sit under the trees, look at the stars, and enjoy a shared Mezze Platter or a Jardin Pizza. It is intimate, quiet, and very far away from the usual traffic and noise of the city. Because it is so popular for dates, you should definitely book your table as soon as possible.

– Location: Karma Lakelands, Sector 80, Gurugram.

4. Liqd

For the couples who love a bit of fun and ‘cute’ surprises, Liqd in East Delhi is doing something very special this year. They have announced that they will give a free teddy bear with every drink ordered on Valentine’s Day.

The cafe itself has a very lively atmosphere. It’s a great place if you’re looking for a low-pressure, high-energy date. You get a nice drink, a free cuddly gift for your partner, and a lot of great photos for your social media. It’s definitely the most playful spot on our list.

– Location: Karkardooma, East Delhi.

5. Olive Bar & Kitchen

Finally, we have the legendary Olive Bar & Kitchen in Mehrauli. If you want to go the traditional “fine dining” route, this is the place. It is set in a white-walled colonial building with a massive peepal tree in the courtyard.

With fairy lights everywhere and a top-tier European menu, it is widely considered one of the most romantic restaurants in India. It is perfect for a big gesture or a milestone celebration.

– Location: One Style Mile, Mehrauli.

6. Karma Lakelands

This Valentine’s day, Karma Lakelands is offering couples a chance to slow down and spend meaningful time together with specially curated stay, dining and spa experiences set against calm, natural surroundings. From elegant dinners overlooking lush greens to private cabana setups and scenic lakeside celebrations, each experience is designed to create relaxed, intimate moments.

Dining options include ‘An Evening to Savour at On Kourse,’ a thoughtfully planned Valentine’s dinner featuring floral table décor, a welcome drink, heart-shaped cheesecake and a curated four-course set menu, priced at Rs 2,499 plus taxes for members and Rs 4,999 plus taxes for non-members.

For those seeking more privacy, ‘The Cabana Affair’ offers an elegantly decorated private cabana with flowers, a welcome drink, heart-shaped cheesecake and a four-course set menu at Rs 3,999 plus taxes for members and Rs 7,999 plus taxes for non-members.

For a more indulgent celebration, ‘Lake 360 – Lakeside Love Story’ presents a beautifully decorated lakeside table with stunning views, a welcome drink, heart-shaped cheesecake, an exclusive four-course set menu and a 30-minute relaxing foot massage for the couple, priced at Rs 9,999 plus taxes for members and Rs 12,999 plus taxes for non-members.

Location: Karma Lakelands, Gurugram















