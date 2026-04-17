Shreyas Iyer, one of Indian cricket’s most promising talents and the current skipper of Punjab Kings, has emerged as a standout performer this IPL season, leading his team to the top of the points table.

Rolling in luxury cars and lavish properties, the PBKS skipper carries an annual retainer of Rs 3 lakh and earns Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh for ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for T20 internationals, as per Crictracker. Overall, the BCCI Central Grade B Contract typically comes with a Rs 3 crore paycheck, as per the official Olympics website.

From luxury cars to high-end properties, Shreyas Iyer enjoys a life of comfort and success. Here’s a closer look at his net worth, luxurious lifestyle, and more.

Shreyas Iyer net worth: Home, car collection, and more

Shreyas Iyer has an estimated net worth of Rs 65 crore, as per Sports Dunia. The 30-year-old millionaire cricketer, who was once paid Rs 2.5 crore for a spot in the Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2015, was acquired by the Punjab Kings with a hefty paycheck of Rs 26.75 crore in 2026, leading the Priety Zinta invested team to victory throughout the first leg of the season.

As a public figure, Iyer has worked closely with several contemporary brands like boAt, Manyavar, CEAT, Google Pixel, Gilette, Britannia, and more.

Inside Shreyas Iyer’s Mumbai home

According to a recent report from NoBroker, Shreyas’ Mumbai home is estimated to be around Rs 12 crore. With windows that open to the breathtaking view of the skyline, it is carefully designed with a modern aesthetic. Located in Lodha World Towers in Lower Parel, one of the most affluent regions of the city, it touches the sky from the 48th floor.

Shreyas Iyer’s family or as he calls them his ‘home team’. (Image Instagram)

The 4BHK apartment was purchased in 2020 for Rs 11.85 crore. It has subtle lighting, elevated decor, and the minimalist theme lends modern elegance to the home. Spending time with his family in the living room, which features comfy sofas and warm nooks for heartfelt moments. However, the luxuries of the millionaire are also seen inside his home, which has an in-built walk-in closet, a dedicated sneaker room, and chic furnishings to suit his taste, reported NoBroker.

Iyer, a sportsperson, prioritises his fitness above all. The home gym allows him to check in his workouts regularly, all equipped with top-class tools. A true sneakerhead, he proudly displays his priceless shoes on a wall dedicated to his swanky collection, the NoBroker report also added. Dream home for the gamers, Shreyas Iyer has a dedicated game room where he often unwinds with a match of FIFA with the latest gaming consoles and more.

Real estate investments and car collection

Overall, Shreyas Iyer also owns a commercial property in Mumbai’s Worli, which he purchased for Rs 2.9 crore, reported NoBroker. In 2024, his mother, Rohini, and the cricketer jointly locked a deal for another residential property in the area, after buying a Rs 8.4 crore home in 2018.

The report further added that in these homes are parked his enviable collection of luxury cars. Parked in the garages are a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, valued at over Rs 2.4 crore. He also owns a Lamborghini Huracan, priced at nearly Rs 3 crore, and another practical luxury car, the Audi S5, offering a sporty coupe for everyday use.

Disclaimer: Prices are ex-showroom/on-road approximations; real costs (especially customized or imported) can vary. This report is for informational purposes only. The details regarding celebrity car collections and estimated net worths have been compiled from various publicly available sources and social media reports. FinancialExpress.com has not independently verified the current ownership status or the specific valuation of each vehicle mentioned.