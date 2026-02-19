Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims across the world as a time of fasting, prayer and reflection. From dawn until sunset, those observing the fast do not eat or drink. But while the intention behind fasting is spiritual, the physical challenge is very real.

The fasting lasts for 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle and without food or water many of you can feel drained, irritated or lightheaded. Hence, it is important to plan meals carefully.

Smart food choices for Suhoor

According to Ms. Nidhi Sahai, Head of Department – Dietetics at Medanta Hospital, Noida, preventing energy crashes during Ramadan comes down to smart food choices.

“Fasting can feel exhausting if your meals are heavy in refined carbs or sugar,” she says. “The goal should be to eat foods that release energy slowly and keep your blood sugar stable throughout the day.”

She explains that the pre-dawn meal, or suhoor, is particularly important. Instead of white bread or sugary cereals, she recommends complex carbohydrates such as oats, brown rice, millet or whole wheat roti. These foods take longer to digest and provide a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream.

However, carbohydrates alone are not enough.

“When you pair complex carbs with protein like eggs, Greek yogurt, paneer, lentils or chickpeas — you feel full for longer,” Ms. Sahai says. “Protein slows digestion and also helps protect against muscle loss during extended fasting hours.”

Add healthy fats to your diet

Adding healthy fats can further stabilise energy levels. A handful of nuts, some seeds, or even a small portion of peanut butter can make a noticeable difference. “Fats slow down how quickly carbohydrates are absorbed,” she explains. “That helps prevent that mid-morning or afternoon crash.”

Fruits are another useful addition, but they need to be balanced. Bananas, apples and dates provide natural sugars along with fibre and minerals. Still, Ms. Sahai advises not to eat fruit alone. “Always combine fruit with a protein source. That way you avoid a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by sudden fatigue.”

Hydration is just as critical as food. Since fluids cannot be consumed during daylight hours, drinking enough water between iftar and suhoor becomes essential. Coconut water or buttermilk can help replenish electrolytes, especially in warmer climates.

On the other hand, certain foods can make fasting harder. Fried snacks, sweets and too much caffeine may taste satisfying in the moment but often lead to dehydration and sluggishness later in the day.

“A balanced, fibre-rich and protein-focused meal makes all the difference,” Ms. Sahai says. “When your blood sugar stays steady, your concentration improves, your mood is better, and fasting feels more manageable.”