We live in a world that swears by the ‘rise and grind’ lifestyle. We hear stories all the time about bosses who wake up before dawn, drink a bunch of coffee, and answer emails while everyone else is asleep. We are told that if we aren’t doing the same, we are lazy or not so serious about it.

But Jeff Bezos, the guy who started Amazon, thinks completely differently. Instead of giving up sleep to work longer hours, Bezos makes sure he gets a solid 8 hours of rest every night. For him, sleep isn’t a reward for working hard—it is the very thing that helps him work smart. He believes that cutting back on sleep to get more done is a trap that just makes you bad at your job.

The secret 8-hour rule that created a huge business

Bezos has never been shy about how much he loves his sleep, which goes against the usual image of the exhausted tech billionaire. In his book, Invent and Wander, he wrote down his daily rules and explained that he needs 8 hours of sleep to think clearly, keep his energy up, and stay in a good mood. This isn’t a new habit for him, either.

In an interview with GeekWire, Bezos said he doesn’t even use an alarm clock. Instead, he likes to have a slow, relaxed morning. He takes his time to drink coffee, read the news, and eat breakfast with his family before he starts any official work.

Why a tired brain makes terrible choices

The reason Bezos protects his sleep so much comes down to what his job actually is. In a speech at The Economic Club of Washington D.C., he explained that the higher you go in a company, the less your job is about doing physical tasks, and the more it is about making choices. A big boss is paid to make important decisions, not to do busywork.

Bezos says that if he makes just three good decisions a day, he has done a great job. But if he is tired, his brain gets foggy, and he starts making bad choices. For a massive company like Amazon, one bad choice made by a tired boss can cost billions of dollars, so staying up late to work actually hurts the business.

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The ‘smart window’ where important work gets done

Because Bezos knows he needs a sharp mind, he plans his entire day around his energy levels. According to a report by Business Insider, Bezos schedules his most important, heavy-thinking meetings right before lunch, usually around 10:00 am. This is when his brain is fully awake from his slow morning and working at its best. On the flip side, he refuses to make huge, life-changing choices late in the afternoon.

If a massive problem pops up at 5:00 pm, he will simply push it to the next day. He has admitted that he will literally tell his team, “I can’t think about this right now, let’s look at it tomorrow morning.”

While other famous CEOs boast about working 120 hours a week and sleeping on office floors, Bezos emphasises that getting rest is a much better way to succeed over the long haul.

It is easy to look at a billionaire and say, “Well, he can afford to sleep eight hours because he’s rich!” While it’s true that a regular worker can’t always push a late-afternoon meeting to the next day, the main lesson applies to all of us.

Whether you are running a family, studying for a big test, or managing a small team at work, your results depend on how you treat your mind. When you cut out sleep to get a little extra work done at night, you are just borrowing that time from the next day. You will pay for it by being slow, moody, and making mistakes. Jeff Bezos proves that rest isn’t the opposite of success, it is the fuel that makes success possible.