Indian women have made massive strides internationally, moving beyond the traditional success of Bollywood stars to lead global corporations and define scientific breakthroughs. From Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to leaders like Leena Nair at Chanel, Indian women are reshaping how the world views talent from the subcontinent. This International Women’s Day – March 8 – provides a moment to look at a historic shift in the luxury fashion world.

Bhavitha Mandava is a 24-year-old from Hyderabad who just made history. On March 7, 2026, she officially became the first Indian model to be named a Chanel House Ambassador. It is a huge deal for Indian representation, especially since she went from studying architecture to being a global fashion icon in less than two years. Her success is part of a much bigger trend of South Asian women finally taking over major roles on the world stage.

From the NYC subway to the Paris runway

Mandava’s career began by chance in late 2024. While studying for a Master’s degree at New York University, a modeling agent approached her at Atlantic Avenue subway station in Brooklyn. She had no portfolio, no modeling experience, and was not looking for a career in front of the camera. Things, however, would completely change for the young architect student.

She was waiting for a train at a Brooklyn subway station when the agent noticed her. The scout Showin Bishop, who later described Mandava as having an “impossible-to-ignore presence,” approached her and asked if she had ever considered modeling.

Initially, Mandava was hesitant, as her primary focus was her architecture and design studies however, when Bishop told her that she would be able to pay off her massive student debt via modelling, it gave her pause.

Showin eventually convinced her to visit the agency for a few test shots. Those images were sent to high-profile casting directors, and caught the attention of Anita Bitton – CEO of casting agency The Establishment INC. Within two weeks, Mandava was flown to Milan. Her first major job was walking for Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. This single appearance caught the attention of the creative team at Chanel, who began tracking her career immediately.

Data from Vogue Business and The Business of Fashion show her relationship with the brand grew through 2025. She opened the Chanel Métiers d’Art show in New York and closed the Spring/Summer 2026 Haute Couture show in Paris as the prestigious Chanel Bride; joining the ranks of fashion greats such as Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Devon Aoki and others.

These roles are usually reserved for the brand’s most recognizable muses. Her official title as House Ambassador places her alongside figures like Jennie Kim and Margaret Qualley.

Challenging colorism and beauty standards

Mandava’s rise addresses long-standing issues with beauty standards. In a March 2026 interview with British Vogue, she talked about the preference for fair skin in the fashion industry. Growing up in India, she rarely saw women with her skin tone in luxury advertisements.

She told British Vogue that being embraced by Chanel while keeping her natural look sends a message to girls in Hyderabad that their features belong in high fashion. Reports from L’Officiel suggest this move responds to the growing luxury market in India. Chanel is acknowledging a consumer base that has historically been ignored in global branding. Mandava is now preparing for her first solo campaign, connecting the heritage of Paris with a modern global audience.