Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is known for her simplicity and typically remains away from the spotlight. But her guest appearance in husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the franchise’s historic box office success has reminded fans why the power couple is so loved by the film fraternity.

Revisiting a peek at her Himachal home brings back visuals from her minimal wedding away from paparazzi or glitzy affairs. Stunning in an archival red saree, Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam tied the knot with their loved ones in Mandi. Here’s a closer look at her 100-year-old Himachal home.

Inside Yami Gautam’s Mandi home

Yami Gautam has an estimated net worth of Rs 100 crore. The Bollywood millionaire has an impressive filmography and has acted in several social impact films. Her latest, Haq, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi, became both a box office and OTT hit. But much before Bollywood big hits, she locked a deal in Mandi to purchase a 100-year-old heritage estate, an ode to her Himachal origins.

Spanning across 25 acres, it is the perfect combination of modern and contemporary, while retaining the local elements, like the kitchen garden. According to Mumbai Mirror, Gautam had once dreamt of walking out to her garden, plucking an apple, and biting into it. And this house fulfilled just that. Yami Gautam‘s house came with the plantation of apples, plums, ginger, potatoes, and other organic and seasonal vegetables.

As per industry estimates, the 25-acre estate is reportedly worth Rs 8 crore, which primarily serves as Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar’s leisure home. Their primary residence remains their house in Bandra, worth nearly Rs 15 crore and the Chandigarh duplex.

Himachali architecture, minimal home, and farm-to-table lifestyle

Yami Gautam’s mountain abode is a traditional Himachali-style building with thick stone and wood construction. Built for the hills, it has a sloping roof and deep-set windows which overlook the Himalayan foothills.

Retaining its original architecture, Yami Gautam’s father, as per reports, worked closely on the construction of the estate. Rooted in simplicity and minimalism, the Mandi house doesn’t have highly modern elements like floor-to-ceiling glass windows or high-end designer furniture. However, the interiors carry the historic exposed wooden beams that give it a palace-like structure. The walls are earthy-toned and carry a practical and lived-in vibe, much like a home, and not a glossy celebrity house.

The wooden accents dominate the ornamental house and serve as a farmhouse for the family. Tucked away in the mountainous terrain, far from Mumbai’s hustle and bustle, it is a peaceful escape for both Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar.