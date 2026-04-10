On what is being described as a landmark moment in Indian conservation history, Anant Ambani – Executive Director of Reliance Industries – chose his birthday to announce the launch of Vantara University in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The foundation ceremony – held today – doubled as a warm family celebration, with the Ambani family joining Anant for a birthday cake-cutting amid the historic occasion.

Billed as the world’s first integrated global university dedicated entirely to wildlife conservation and veterinary sciences, the institution is an extension of Vantara, his flagship wildlife rescue and rehabilitation initiative.

The foundation ceremony was conducted in accordance with Hindu traditions and brought together representatives from academia, science, conservation, and public life, including Ambani’s own teachers and mentors.

As part of the ceremony, soil, water, and stone samples were brought in from all over India-from the Himalayas to the forests and wetlands in a symbolic representation of India’s diverse terrain.

Two Bijoliya sandstones from the ancient Vindhyan geological formation – the same associated with the historic Nalanda University in Bihar – were also incorporated into the design of the foundation venue.

What the university will offer

Vantara University is designed as a modern-day Gurukul – purpose-led, practically rooted, and globally oriented. It will offer undergraduate, postgraduate, fellowship, and specialised programmes across a wide range of disciplines including wildlife medicine and surgery, nutrition, behavioural sciences, genetics, epidemiology, One Health, conservation policy, and naturalistic animal care environment design.

Organised into specialised colleges aligned with Vantara’s on-ground operational expertise, the university will be supported by advanced academic and clinical infrastructure, international collaborations, and a residential campus.

Under the ‘Every Life Matters’ programme, scholarships for students from socially and economically marginalised backgrounds have also been announced to support their career goals.

The vision behind it

Speaking at the foundation ceremony, Anant Ambani drew from both personal conviction and ancient philosophy to articulate the university’s founding purpose.

“The future of conservation will depend on how we prepare minds and institutions to serve life with compassion, knowledge, and skill. Vantara University is shaped by a deeply personal journey of witnessing animals in distress and recognising the need for greater capability in their care,” he said.

Invoking the spirit of the ancient Nalanda University, he added: “Inspired by the ethos of Ā no bhadrāḥ kratavo yantu viśvataḥ – let noble thoughts come to us from all directions – the university seeks to nurture a new generation committed to protecting every life.”

According to the official announcement, the university also aims to position India as a global hub for wildlife and veterinary education.

The institution is ambitiously attempting to translate Vantara’s field-level conservation knowledge into formal academic frameworks, linking in situ and ex situ conservation in a manner that few universities in the world have attempted.

During the founding ceremony, the ‘Vantara University Founding Fellows’ was announced as well, signalling the beginning of what the organisation describes as a broader national effort to advance compassionate conservation education.