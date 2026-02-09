Billionaire homes are often a reflection of their owner’s personal style along with their financial prowess which often translates to palatial mansions and sprawling properties. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s former home in Clyde Hill, Washington, also does the same and draws a clear picture of how the CEO likes his personal space to look like; a glimpse of his taste shows he prefers a balance of modern style with the natural scenery of the Pacific Northwest.

Located in a popular suburb near Seattle, the house was first built in 1963. Over the years, it was renovated to become a more contemporary space that feels open while still offering privacy. According to Fortune, The property covers over 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a layout meant to make the most of the views.

A glass house like home with stunning views

According to Archidust, The style of the home has a modern, industrial feel; in line with how a tech billionaire’s aesthetic would be. The inside uses an open-plan design that makes it easy to move between the different living areas. Polished concrete and ceramic floors give the rooms a clean look, while exposed steel beams and high ceilings make the space feel larger.

One of the main features of the house is the amount of glass used as per a report by Business Insider. Large windows from the floor to the ceiling are found throughout the home, bringing in plenty of natural light. These windows also frame stunning yet serene views of Lake Washington and the Seattle skyline.

Design and interior features

The house includes several specific areas for work and relaxation Archidust reported. There is a lofted office and library that looks over the main living room – giving residents a quiet place to work without being completely cut off from the rest of the home.

For entertainment, there is a dedicated home theater and a two-story library. The main bedroom is the piece de resistance of the industrial marvel and includes a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi. There is also a climate-controlled wine cellar for storing a collection of different drinks of choice.

The outdoor areas are designed with the same care as the interior. There is a large deck that comes with a hot tub and the backyard includes a swimming pool as well as a tidy garden. Even with the many large windows, the property stays private because it is surrounded by evergreen trees.

The house’s staggering worth

At one point, the house was listed for about $3.48 million. It is a fabulous example of modern architecture in the Seattle area – mixing industrial parts with plenty of natural light. The space focuses on being functional while staying connected to the outdoors.

King County property records show that Nadella bought the home in 2000 for about $1.38 million. He later sold it in 2016 for around $2.8 million, Geekwire reported. While that was less than the original asking price, it was still a large increase from what he first paid and showed how popular the Clyde Hill neighborhood had become.