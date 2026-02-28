Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is known for being smart with his money. The movie star prefers to wait for long-term value instead of following quick trends or taking risky bets. This careful approach to his finances has helped him build a strong foundation over many years.

He has spent several decades carefully putting together a collection of homes located in some of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in the world. He avoids the common celebrity habit of frequently flipping houses for quick profits, choosing instead to hold onto prime real estate for the long haul. This methodical method of wealth building has ensured that his portfolio remains solid and reliable.

Today, his portfolio has grown to include several major homes in India and abroad, with an estimated total value of over Rs 150 crore.

The Mumbai family homes

His main residence is a large four-story bungalow located in JVPD Scheme, Juhu, Mumbai. According to MagicBricks, the home – a sprawling 10,000 sq feet property – is valued at roughly Rs 30 crore. He did not buy the entire building at once; instead, he started by purchasing one floor early in his career and slowly bought the rest of the building as he became more successful. The actor famously described this home as a product of his blood, sweat and hard work.

The interior, designed by his wife Sunita Kapoor, has an old-school European style with dark wood floors and traditional Indian art. The house also features a high-end private gym, a landscaped garden and a hidden home theatre.

In August 2025, Anil and his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, added to their Mumbai holdings by purchasing a new apartment in Bandra West. The Indian Express and Hindustan Times reported that they paid Rs 5 crore for this property in the Smoky Hill building on Pali Mala Road. This 1,165-square-foot flat is located near Pali Hill, an area famous for being home to many other film stars. This move shows that the family is still actively investing in Mumbai’s most expensive areas.

ALSO READ What happens to your body when you fast for 30 days during Ramadan?

Property in London and Dubai

He was one of the first Bollywood actors to buy property in London. He owns a flat in Mayfair, which is one of the most expensive residential areas in the world. Filmibeat and Mayfair Times have noted that he bought this apartment in the North Audley Street area.

He uses this home as a base for his international work and to stay close to his daughter, Sonam, who also lives in London. The property is known for its classic British design and is worth several million pounds today.

In Dubai, he owns a two-bedroom apartment in the Al Furjan district. He booked this property through Danube Properties, calling Dubai his “second home.” He has explained in interviews that he liked this investment because the rental returns in Dubai are much higher than in Mumbai. The apartment is part of a modern residential community that is popular with families and professionals because it is close to the metro and major business hubs.

The California apartment

He also owns a modern apartment in Irvine, California, which is in Orange County. He purchased this home primarily for his son, Harsh Varrdhan, while he was studying film at a university nearby.

Architectural Digest India has described the apartment as having a minimalist design with views of the local mountains. The home as a quiet place for the family to stay when they are on the West Coast of the United States. Real estate data from 2026 suggests that a luxury two-bedroom unit in this area is valued between $1.5 million and $2 million.