We’re all gearing up for the much-awaited Holi celebrations. It is a festival which means colours, music, friends and of course, plates full of sweets. From gujiya to malpua and thandai, it is that time of the year when we happily forget about calories. But by the end of the day, many people complain of bloating, acidity or feeling too heavy.

Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, Head – Clinical Nutrition at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, says you do not have to give up your favourite treats. You just need to make small, practical changes.

“Festivals are for celebration. You don’t need to avoid everything. Just be a little mindful about how the food is prepared,” she says.

Make Gujiya a little lighter

Gujiya is almost impossible to resist during Holi. But it is usually made with refined flour and deep fried. Dr Chaturvedi suggests swapping maida with whole wheat flour, or mixing whole wheat with a little semolina.

“If possible, bake or air fry the gujiyas instead of deep frying. That one step itself reduces a lot of oil,” she explains.

She also advises cutting down the sugar in the stuffing. Instead of adding too much sugar, you can use chopped dates, raisins and desiccated coconut for natural sweetness. “You can even use a little jaggery. It gives a nice taste and is a better option than refined sugar,” she adds.

A better way to enjoy Malpua

Malpua is another festive favourite that often feels too heavy after one or two pieces. A simple trick is to prepare the batter with whole wheat flour and mashed banana.

“Banana adds natural sweetness, so you don’t need much extra sugar,” says Dr Chaturvedi. Instead of deep frying, cook the malpua slowly on a non-stick pan with very little ghee. You can skip the sugar syrup and serve it with some reduced-fat thick milk instead.

Thandai without the sugar overload

Thandai feels refreshing after playing with colours, but the ready-made versions are often very sweet. Making it at home is a smarter choice.

“Use toned milk or almond milk. Add almonds, fennel seeds and chia seeds for extra nutrition. Sweeten it lightly with dates or a small amount of jaggery,” she suggests.

This way, you still get the festive flavour without drinking a glass full of sugar.

Don’t forget portion control

Even healthier sweets should be eaten in small portions. “Moderation is the key,” Dr Chaturvedi says clearly. “Have small servings and enjoy them slowly.”

She recommends trying baked laddoos made with roasted nuts and seeds, using just enough jaggery to bind them together. Homemade sweets with less sugar are always better than store-bought ones.

Holi comes once a year, and it should be enjoyed fully. With a few simple swaps and a little self-control, you can celebrate without feeling uncomfortable later.