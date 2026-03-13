Ben Affleck has moved from winning Oscars for filmmaking to finding success as a tech founder. His AI startup, InterPositive, was recently sold to Netflix in a deal that places him among the most successful celebrity entrepreneurs in the tech industry.

Earlier, when news broke of this massive deal, no specific monetary sum was revealed by reports in the news cycle. But now, Bloomberg and Reuters have claimed a staggering $600 million or Rs 5000 crore payout from Netflix to the actor’s company.

Affleck’s unconventional path with InterPositive shows how a small step towards incorporating technology in filmmaking can impact a major industry. Netflix chose this acquisition over a massive merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, which suggests they see great value in the specific tools Affleck’s team created.

Building in the shadows: The 2022 origins

The project started quietly in 2022 when Affleck set up InterPositive in Los Angeles. He hired a small group of 16 people, including engineers and researchers, to work on the technical side of film production. According to The Times of India, they wanted to create tools that could handle difficult tasks that often make movies more expensive to finish.

Instead of relying on general data from the internet and using it to train data sets, the team used proprietary footage which was filmed on controlled soundstages. This allowed them to train the software in understanding the very specific way that camera lenses and lighting work inside the closed environment of a studio.

This focus on practical filmmaking led to an early partnership with director David Fincher, who used the technology on his upcoming film starring Brad Pitt. By solving these types of practical production issues, Affleck turned a small startup into a useful tool for major movie projects.

A life-changing decision for Ben Affleck

The sale to Netflix in March 2026 was a major step for Affleck’s business career. The Economic Times reports that the deal includes extra payments for the 16-person team if they reach certain goals. This means that while a large amount of the Rs 5,000 crore was paid at the start, the rest depends on how well the technology works within Netflix’s daily operations.

This deal also links to Affleck’s production company, Artists Equity, which has a separate agreement to make movies for the streamer. Affleck is now a Senior Advisor at Netflix, where he helps oversee how the new software is used across different shows and films. His move from running a small team to completing a major sale shows that he has found a way to combine filmmaking with new technology.