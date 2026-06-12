Nearly two-thirds of urban homeowners who were scammed by plumbers, electricians, carpenters or appliance technicians never reported the fraud, exposing a vast blind spot in India’s consumer-protection framework and masking the true scale of abuse in the home-services market.

According to a study conducted by ProNearMe Private Limited across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, 47% of 1,000 respondents said they had been clearly scammed at least once in the past 24 months when hiring plumbers, electricians, carpenters, or appliance technicians. But the more striking finding is that 62% of those who were scammed never reported the incident to any authority, platform or grievance mechanism.

The result, the study suggests, is a vast under-reporting gap that obscures the true scale of consumer abuse in India’s fragmented home-services market.

“For every reported case, there are multiple that never surface,” said Simranjeet Singh, founder of ProNearMe. “Policy and enforcement are being shaped by only a fraction of the problem.”

The survey defines scams as instances where service providers deliberately misrepresented work, parts, or final pricing. The average reported loss stood at Rs 4,800, though the median was lower at Rs 2,400—typical of routine household services that fall below formal dispute thresholds.

Anatomy of the Grind

Among those who did report fraud, the reasons for silence, among others, were revealing: 41% felt the monetary loss was too small to justify the effort of complaining, 28% did not know where to report, 19% lacked faith in redressal systems, and 12% feared confrontation with service providers who already knew their address.

The nature of fraud itself followed a predictable pattern. The most common were advance-taking and job abandonment (29%), followed by use of inferior or fake parts (24%), inflated final billing (22%), incomplete work after partial payment (15%), and property damage disputes (10%).

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The survey also highlighted a gender gap. Women were significantly more likely to face higher initial quotes and mid-job price escalations, though they were also more likely than men to formally complain once fraud was identified.

Unorganised Divide

A stark contrast emerged between service channels. Customers using verified platforms reported a scam incidence of just 9 per cent, compared with 47% in the broader unorganised market, underscoring the role of formalisation in reducing abuse.

Experts say the findings expose a policy blind spot in sub-Rs 5,000 service disputes, which rarely enter formal consumer courts.

Until that gap is addressed, the study suggests, India’s home-service economy will continue to run on an unspoken rule: most fraud is absorbed quietly within households, not challenged in public systems.