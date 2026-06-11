The first India-manufactured Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has successfully completed its maiden test flight from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara. This marks a major milestone for India’s defence manufacturing ambitions and the country’s push to build military aircraft domestically under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Announcing the development, Air Defence said that the first “Made in India” C295 conducted its maiden flight from Vadodara, calling it a “milestone for Indian aviation and defence.” The company said the flight is a crucial step in the aircraft’s post production testing process and advances the programme’s objective of delivering the first India-built C295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force (IAF) later this year.

Reacting to the achievement, the IAF said it “congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.” The force added that the milestone “reinforces India’s growing aerospace capabilities” and highlights its commitment to fostering indigenous defence capability under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara 🇮🇳, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production… pic.twitter.com/nPkjpIENkD — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) June 10, 2026

Why is the maiden flight significant?

The successful test flight is essential not only because of the aircraft itself but also because of what it represents for India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

According to Airbus Defence, the aircraft that completed the maiden flight is the first of 40 C295 transport aircraft that will be manufactured in India. The company described the programme as “a game changer in the Government of India’s Make in India vision.” It also said that it marks the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector.

Airbus Defence stated that the programme is being executed through a partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). Several Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are supplying components and parts for the aircraft.

The milestone comes after 20 months after the Airbus-Tata Final Assembly Line in Vadodara was inaugurated in October 2024.

How does the C295 strengthen India’s defence capabilities?

India signed a Rs 21,935 crore contract with Air Defence and Space in 2021 for the procurement of 56 C925 aircraft, as per a report by The Indian Express. Under the deal, the first 16 aircraft are being supplied in fly-away condition from the Airbus facility in Seville, Spain, while the remaining 40 are being manufactured in India by Tata Advanced Systems.

The Airbus C925 is a medium-range twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft originally designed and manufactured by Spanish aerospace company CASA, which is now part of Airbus Defence and Space.

Airbus Defence said the programme’s progress reflects the work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems and Indian MSMEs involved in the manufacturing parts of the aircraft across India.