Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: With Ramadan reaching its final phase, the holy month in Islam, it will conclude with the final moonsighting day, marked as Eid-ul-Fitr 2026. Celebrated as a day of happiness, togetherness, and spending time with loved ones, Eid in India is usually celebrated after the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Reaching its final few hours, Ramadan is a month spent in fasting, self-reflection, and religious rituals. A time for family, praying, and exercising self-control, devotees and followers practice a day long fast, without food or water, from sunrise to moonrise. Marked by the beginning of Sehri till Iftaar (breaking the fast), devotees perform their five-time prayer or namaaz during the day.

When is Eid 2026 moonsighting in Saudi Arabia?

The final date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 depends on the moon sighting, which is expected to rise in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, March 18. Thus, Eid will be celebrated on March 19.

Eid 2026 moonsighting: India date, time

While the official date for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 has not been determined yet, it depends largely on the moon sighting time and the date followed by Saudi Arabia. The Muslim devotees will break their month-long fasting on Eid, but the date for Indian devotees has not been determined by the lunar calendar, yet. As a result, if Saudi Arabia celebrates Eid on Friday, March 19, Indian devotees will observe it on Saturday, March 20.

Eid 2026 Moon sighting rituals

After the moon is sighted in India, families and loved ones celebrate and wish each other. As ‘Eid Mubarak’ echoes through the festivities, families get together usually for the chand raat, or pre-Eid celebration, as they prepare lavish meals and spreads for the family.

Eid 2026, if celebrated on March 19 in India, will be a day of religious celebrations all around as several Hindu festivals also align with this date. The list includes the beginning of the 9-day Hindu festival of Navratra, the Marathi and Konkani festival Gudi Padwa, and Kannadigas Ugadi, often celebrated as the first day of the Hindu calendar.