A full-fledged, successful career in Bollywood and the experience of working with some of the most progressive filmmakers in the industry is already more than any artist can dream of. But to build on that momentum and gain credibility in the world of academia is something extraordinary indeed.

Indian actress and filmmaker Nandita Das has not only built a distinguished career in Bollywood — with starring roles in iconic films like Deepa Mehta’s Fire (1996) and Earth (1998) — but has also tried her hand at directing, with ventures such as Firaaq (2008) and Manto (2018). Now, Das is teaching at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, as per a social media update she shared.

An illustrious career in the arts

Born to a family of artists — her father, Jatin Das, is a renowned contemporary artist and her mother, Varsha Das, a writer — a creative career was always in the cards for Das. Although she received a bachelor’s degree in geography from Miranda House and then went on to pursue a master’s in social work from the Delhi School of Social Work, she ultimately followed her other calling: making movies.

What sets Das’s work apart from that of her peers are her progressive views, which also reflect in the work she does. Her directorial debut, Firaaq, was a film that followed the lives of ordinary people in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Her third directorial effort saw her explore the life of a food delivery agent and his family in Zwigato (a play on Swiggy and Zomato, the leading food delivery platforms in India). The film opened to widespread critical acclaim and debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Beyond her directorial work, Das is also the recipient of two Filmfare awards and has been recognised at several international film festivals for her acting, including those in Cairo and Santa Monica.

Das has also served on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival twice — once in 2005 and once in 2013 — performing her duties alongside film icons such as Javier Bardem, Salma Hayek, Jane Campion, Toni Morrison, and John Woo.

In 2011, she was made Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) by the French government, one of the nation’s highest civilian honours, according to The Hindu and several other media outlets at the time. France had also released a special stamp in 2009 bearing her likeness as part of artist Titouan Lamazou’s project “Women of the World.”

A parallel recognition in academia

While Das has gone above and beyond in the entertainment industry, she has also worked dedicatedly to achieve recognition in the academic world — which is almost as difficult to crack, if not more so.

In a recent social media post shared on her official Facebook account, Das revealed that she had been teaching at the University of Pennsylvania. She wrote:

“Just a few glimpses of me on campus. Many of you asked if I’m studying or teaching at UPenn. The short answer is: teaching. But in the process of giving talks, engaging with students and faculty, and responding to questions I haven’t encountered before, I find myself learning too — about myself, new perspectives, and the world at large. When you teach, you also learn. Loving it! More soon. Now I need to brace myself and step out into the cold again. It’s −2°C. Brrrr.”

Alongside this, she attached glimpses of her life on campus — something she has done previously as well. In an older post, Das wrote: “It was a super 1st day at UPenn. From the window of my 32nd floor apartment. Last night and this morning. Had a long day and looking forward to another long and exciting day tomorrow. Love being on a campus. More later.”

According to UPenn’s Center for the Advanced Study of India (CASI) website, Das is the Spring 2026 CASI Saluja Global Fellow at the university. She is visiting to engage in public lectures, teaching, and discussions with students and faculty.

She shared this achievement on her official Instagram page, writing: “Thrilled (and humbled) to share this ☺️ I’ve been invited as the Spring 2026 CASI Saluja Global Fellow at the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the Ivy League. Thank you, @uofpenn and @casipenn.”

This is not Das’s first stint at a fellowship. The actress and filmmaker was a Yale World Fellow in 2014 — one of only 16 emerging global leaders chosen from nearly 4,000 applicants — as well as a Youth Global Leader at Harvard Kennedy School.

Beyond these achievements, Das was also the first Indian to be inducted into the International Hall of Fame of the International Women’s Forum in Washington, DC, in 2011. She was recognised for “her sustained contributions to the arts and to the world as one of the most gripping cinema arts leaders of our time.”

Nandita Das’s illustrious career in the arts and academia has proved that nothing is unachievable with passion and drive, and that containing multitudes within oneself is the most human thing there is. Her success in both fields is a true testament to her brilliance and should be an inspiration to all.