Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan recently attended panel discussions at the ET Global Business Summit 2026 as a guest. The actor spoke at length about spotting potential opportunities in everyday life and how he’s been making smart investment decisions in his spare time.

Fuelled by personal passion he also remarked on the Indian and Korean film industries and noted that they were very different so it wasn’t fair to make a comparison; as they were essentially apples and oranges. He also shared his opinions on the dangers of AI, warning actors that, “If not used responsibly, it can be detrimental for actors…It is going to reduce a lot of working hours that we spend, and your budget may come down.”

However, the most light-hearted and interesting bit of these discussions was when Bachchan revealed that he had invested in food delivery platform Swiggy and his decision to do so had an unexpected and funny story behind it.

‘You deliver to me every morning. Can I invest in you?’

Speaking to journalist Sumita Kareer, the actor revealed his surprise investment in Swiggy in August 2024 – before it went public – and what led him to do it. The actor said that he had already been a frequent Swiggy user, ordering food items off of the platform daily. In particular, he loved to order Mumbai’s famous misal pav from the iconic Mamledar Misal which set up shop in Thane in 1952.

“World’s best misal pav you get in Thane. It’s called Mamledar Misal. I eat it every day for breakfast and it’s on Swiggy,” he shared.

He then went on to reveal that he ordered it so much that he reached out to the company and made them a deal too good to be true: Deliver misal pav to his address everyday and in return he would invest in Swiggy.

“Right, so I called up swiggy, I said guys, you deliver to me every morning. Can I invest in you? Yeah, so that’s how it happens. So that’s how you make companies richer and yourself richer as well,” he said.

He cheekily added, “Well, I spend so much money on those companies, you know, using their services that I feel maybe they should be giving back some, so then I try and invest in them and try and make some money off them.”

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Aside from his business ventures, Abhishek Bachchan has a busy schedule for the rest of 2026 with a variety of roles in action and drama. One of his most anticipated projects is the action thriller King, scheduled for release in December 2026, where he will appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This film has already gained a lot of attention due to the pairing of the two stars.

Before that, the actor will take on a role in the historical drama Raja Shivaji, which is set to come out in May 2026. Between these major film releases and his recent investment discussions, it is clear that he is staying active in both the creative and business sides of the industry.