Deepika Padukone White Lotus Season 4: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was rumoured to be a part of the Emmy-winning show The White Lotus. Featuring Helena Bonham Carter, the latest season of the show is expected to go live in the summer of 2027. However, as per a Variety India report, Deepika Padukone has officially backed out of the Jiohotstar thriller-drama.

This comes after the Bollywood actress dropped out of Kalki 2, a much-awaited sequel to Nag Ashwin’s directorial. Set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone declined to return to the franchise over a working hours dispute. But days later, she announced her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan on ‘King’, slated for a Christmas Eve 2026 release.

Did Deepika quit White Lotus?

According to Variety India, Deepika Padukone was indeed approached to be a part of the Mike White show. However, the deal with the HBO show fell through. The reason has reportedly been due to auditions. Yes, they asked Deepika Padukone to audition for the role.

“Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus. The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on. Deepika was not keen on auditioning, and that was the reason why the White Lotus opportunity had to be passed,” an industry source told Variety India.

The White Lotus makers have been keen on getting Deepika on board, and even approached her for the Thailand edition, starring BLACKPINK star Lisa aka Lalisa Manobal. However, she had then declined due to her pregnancy. What would have been a treat for Deepika and White Lotus fans for season four ended on a low note. It sparked several Internet reactions after her much-awaited return to Hollywood.

Padukone was last seen in Hollywood, alongside Vin Diesel in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ in 2017. In Bollywood, she was last seen in 2024’s Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and BigB. She was also a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster dream run with Jawan and Pathan in 2023.

‘If you want a job then you have to do the interview right?’ – Internet reacts

Calling Deepika Padukone’s decision an ‘ego move’ on social media, fans and netizens are questioning the move to decline the role, just because she was asked to audition, as per reports. “If you want a job, then you have to do the interview right?,” wrote a user.

“Mike white only casts actors through auditions, even Nicole Kidman said she would love to audition for TWL[The White Lotus] because she’s a big fan of the show,” shared another netizen, while others added how K-pop star Lisa also featured in the third season. “Nolan brought on Dimple Kapadia for Tenet, and she was fantastic,” opined a fan and urged directors to approach veteran actresses who peaked during their era in Bollywood. Several others even suggested Tabu, Vidya Balan, or even Kareena Kapoor for the role in The White Lotus.