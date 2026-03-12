In a significant blow to the production of Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic presence on screens, reports have surfaced that Amazon Prime Video has officially withdrawn from its massive digital rights agreement for the film Jana Nayagan.

The streaming giant had reportedly secured the OTT rights for an unprecedented Rs 120 crore, but according to regional reports and Sacnilk, the deal terminated following a series of release delays that have plagued the project for months.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is arguably the most anticipated Tamil movie of the year because it is Vijay’s farewell to filmmaking before his full-time transition into politics. However, the project’s prestige was not enough to overcome the logistical and legal challenges that forced Amazon to reconsider its investment.

Censorship disputes and missed deadlines

The primary reason behind the deal’s collapse appears to be the film’s ongoing tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially the film had been reviewed with minor modifications but one single objection changed its trajectory.

As reported by Live Law, a formal complaint by a board member regarding military symbols and scenes depicting social unrest – which are central to the film’s plot – caused the CBFC chairman to send the film to a Revising Committee. These disputes forced the producers to miss their planned Pongal 2026 release window, a critical component of the contract with Amazon.

The streaming platform reportedly had a clause requiring a theatrical release within a specific timeframe to maximise the promotional value of the digital premiere. When the producers were unable to provide a definitive new date due to the pending legal and censorship battles, Amazon chose to exit the contract.

The film was set to be reviewed by the RC on March 9, 2026 but according to India Today, the highly-anticipated screening was cancelled at the last minute after a committee member fell ill. While the CBFC has yet to announce a formal new date, industry insiders and reports from SCREEN suggest the screening is now expected to take place on March 17, 2026. This next session is considered the make-or-break moment for the project.

If the committee grants a certificate without demanding extensive further cuts, the team can finally lock in a release date and potentially secure a new streaming partner. Until then, the film remains in legal and logistical limbo, with distributors reportedly refunding advance bookings in several overseas markets.

Financial pressure on KVN Productions

The exit of Amazon Prime Video has forced the makers to look for alternative digital partners to recover their massive investment. Reports from Pinkvilla suggest that Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are being approached, but they are likely to wait for the final outcome of the Revising Committee’s decision before committing. KVN Productions has not officially released a statement regarding this financial blow.

The delay is particularly stressful for the production house, which had already faced a month-long legal battle in the Madras High Court before deciding to withdraw their writ petition and follow the standard RC route. With an estimated budget exceeding Rs 500 crore, the loss of a Rs 120 crore advance is a substantial setback.