A designer for a daughter and Rs 70 crore worth, she even cosplayed the viral AI-slop Ganji Chudail for a brand campaign. Yes, she is Neena Gupta. With her latest movie, Vadh 2 releasing on Friday, February 6, on the big screen, here’s a quick peek into the eventful career of Gupta. The three-time National Award winner Neena Gupta not only became one of the most controversial actresses in Bollywood, but also debuted in an Oscar-winning film.

The 67-year-old actress who aged flawlessly, and gave a blockbuster performance in Ayushmann Khurrana‘s ‘Badhaai Ho’, and received praise from all quarters including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Neena Gupta had a tumultuous early years as her early marriage to a Kolkata-based techie collapsed. However, Richard Attenborough’s ‘Gandhi’ that came her way in 1982, transformed her career, even if it earned her a salary of just Rs 10,000.

Neena Gupta: Early life and ‘Gandhi’

Neena Gupta debuted in Bollywood with ‘Saath Saath’ but received international acclaim after Gandhi. Playing the role of Abha, the cousin grandniece-in-law of the Father of the Nation, she featured in some poignant scenes in ashrams, playing a subtle side character alongside Ben Kingsley’s towering lead.

Gandhi swept 8 Oscar awards and even won the Best Picture in the following year. Having collected Rs 185 crore at the worldwide box office, Gupta not only earned her first screen title as ‘Nina Gupta’, but also reportedly earned Rs 10,000 in remuneration.

The National School of Drama (NSD) student landed her lucky chance at the age of 23 which she lapped up over her mother’s IAS dream for her. From her subtle role in Gandhi, she soon started being associated with arthouse films like ‘A Fine Pair’ and ‘Vriksh’.

Neena Gupta in Gandhi (1982). (Image: X)

She hardly found herself in the middle of the Bollywood glamour and glitzy spotlights in her initial years. But a few fans would remember, she featured in the famous item song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ from ‘Khalnayak’, alongside Madhuri Dixit. She played ‘Champa Didi’, a brief role in the film, a cameo so short even fans can hardly recall.

Neena Gupta’s time at TV

In the later years of her career, Gupta wrote, directed, and starred as Priya in Saas, one of India’s first female-led prime-time TV series. Aired on Star Plus in 1998, it was based on an accidental love triangle, which even won Best Director at the Kalakar Awards, later that year. The soap opera ran for over 260 episodes, and one of the biggest tipping points towards her financial independence.

A sports talent

While her troubled romantic past has gained much attention, Gupta was not only a drama enthusiast but also a competitive athlete. Excelling in hockey, she represented her alma mater in several sports events throughout her early years. Her ardent dedication also comes from the fencer in her. A National Games participant, Neena Gupta represented Delhi at a national level in fencing during the late 1970s. In several media interactions, she has credited her athletic spirit and sporty enthusiasm for positively influencing her spirit amid her struggles in her personal life.

Neena Gupta in contemporary roles from Made in Heaven (L) and Panchayat (R). (Image: X)

Life post-Masaba

Neena Gupta’s post-Masaba fame reignited buzz around her. In the day and age of social media, she became an inspiration for many, both Gen-X and Gen-Z. Reportedly earning Rs 10 lakh a month from endorsements, Neena Gupta is seen stepping out in unconventional outfits, especially helping scale Masaba‘s brand name.

Today, she also plays the iconic Manju Devi in award-winning OTT show, Panchayat. She even featured in a special series, as herself, Masaba Masaba, based on the life of her daughter.