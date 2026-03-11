A major box office clash was avoided earlier this month when Toxic moved its release from March 19 to June 4. The change cleared the path for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-awaited follow-up to the blockbuster starring Ranveer Singh.

But the vacant slot did not remain open for long. Soon after Toxic shifted its date, the Telugu action film Ustaad Bhagat Singh stepped in and locked the same release day. The film stars Pawan Kalyan and has been in the news for months because fans have been eagerly waiting for his return to the big screen.

With both films arriving on the same day, theatres in the Telugu states are likely to witness a tense but interesting box office battle.

Dhurandhar sequel carries strong momentum

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to open big across the country. The first Dhurandhar turned out to be a massive hit when it was released in Hindi and reportedly earned close to Rs 1000 crore in India. That success has created huge curiosity around the sequel.

This time, the makers are going a step further by releasing the film in multiple languages, including a Telugu dubbed version.

As per BookMyShow, the film’s paid preview shows in the Telugu states have already collected around Rs 15 lakh from about 96 screenings. For a dubbed Hindi film, this is considered a solid start.

Overseas numbers are also encouraging. In the United States, advance bookings for premiere shows have reportedly crossed the $1 million mark. In comparison, early sales for Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the same market are said to be far lower.

Pawan Kalyan’s film hopes to dominate locally

Despite the buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ustaad Bhagat Singh still has a big advantage in the Telugu states. Pawan Kalyan enjoys a massive fan following in the region, and his films often draw large crowds on the opening weekend.

The film is believed to be based on the Tamil hit Theri, which originally starred Vijay. Because the original film was widely loved by audiences, expectations from the remake are naturally high.

Another factor working in its favour is timing. The film is releasing during a festive period that includes Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, with Eid al-Fitr expected shortly after. Festivals usually bring larger crowds to theatres, which could help both films at the box office.

Competition likely to heat up in Telugu states

Trade analysts believe the real contest will play out in the Telugu-speaking regions. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a strong nationwide appeal, it will still be competing with a local superstar film in that market.

Film trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai recently pointed out that the first Dhurandhar had already performed well in the South even without dubbed versions. With the sequel now releasing in Telugu, it could attract both fans and curious moviegoers.

Industry tracker Sacnilk notes that screen allocation will play an important role. Local films usually get priority in theatres in the Telugu states, which could make it harder for the Hindi sequel to secure a large number of screens.

At the same time, the huge pre-release buzz surrounding Dhurandhar: The Revenge could draw urban audiences and multiplex viewers who are keen to watch a large-scale action spectacle.

There are also reports that the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh may consider raising ticket prices for the opening days. Some media outlets in the region have warned that higher ticket rates could push neutral viewers toward the competing film instead.

A big festive weekend ahead

With both films targeting the same holiday window, the March 19 weekend is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched box office battles of the year. Dhurandhar: The Revenge enters the race with strong national buzz and impressive advance sales, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh relies on Pawan Kalyan’s star power and loyal local fan base.

The real winner, however, will only become clear once audiences begin walking into theatres and word of mouth starts spreading after the first few shows.