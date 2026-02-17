Dhurandhar 2: The sequel to Ranveer Singh’s mega-blockbuster Dhurandhar is set to make its way to the big screen on March 19. A month ahead of its release, however, Dhurandhar 2 has found itself in trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The production house of the Aditya Dhar directorial, B62 Studios, has been blacklisted for ‘repeated violations’ of safety norms on the film set, reported the Indian Express.

This came after the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) cleared the permission from the BMC to permanently blacklist Dhurandhar: The Revenge‘s production studio, along with two other applicants, namely Komal Pokhriyal and Nasir Khan. As per the report, they can no longer apply for shoot permission with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development.

Why did BMC flag Dhurandhar 2?

According to the letter addressed to the DMC, the civic body sought a penalty of Rs 1 lakh for filming parts of the Ranveer Singh film on a terrace. The use of two generator vans, without proper permissions, putting the safety of the residents at risk, also raised eyebrows of the BMC.

They further reported the forfeiture of the Rs 25,000 deposit submitted by the applicant, with a discrepancy in the date of the shooting. Officials also claimed that the film sets ‘completely violated’ the terms set by the police department, reported the Indian Express.

Officials claimed that the shooting conditions, which prohibited the use of flammable materials and crackers, did not comply with these norms. Based on police complaints received by the officials, the BMC officials revealed that there were torches lit at the location of the shooting. This came after the makers had allegedly assured that there would be no such violation of the rules, and that such effects of fire would be added in post-production.

The BMC official shared that the Mumbai Police spotted five torches near the temporary tents in the heritage Fort area at 1 AM. The officials went on to seize the equipment before cancelling their permissions for filming.

It was later that their deposit for permissions was forfeited and warnings for blacklisting were issued. Any further applications were later declined and cancelled, citing previous violations.