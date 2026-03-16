The 98th Academy Awards celebrated some of the biggest achievements in cinema over the past year. The good news for movie lovers is that many of these award-winning films are already available to watch at home through streaming platforms, and a few can even be viewed for free.

The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. Comedian and late-night host Conan O’Brien returned as host for the second year in a row, bringing his usual mix of humour and sharp observations to the stage.

Among the biggest winners of the night were films like One Battle After Another and Sinners, which dominated several major categories. Here’s a closer look at some of the top Oscar winners and where you can stream them right now.

‘One Battle After Another’ dominates the night

The biggest winner at the ceremony was One Battle After Another. The film picked up six awards, including the coveted Best Picture trophy. Director Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director, while Sean Penn took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

With multiple major wins, the film quickly became the standout title of the night.

Where to watch: The movie is currently streaming on HBO Max. It is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

‘Sinners’ wins big, including Best Actor

Another major highlight of the night was Sinners, which walked away with four awards. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor for his widely praised performance.

The film also earned Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Cinematography, making it one of the most talked-about winners of the evening.

Where to watch: Sinners is streaming on HBO Max and is also available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

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Acting honours for ‘Weapons’ and ‘Hamnet’

The film Weapons brought home the Best Supporting Actress award for Amy Madigan.

Where to watch: The film is streaming on HBO Max and can also be rented or purchased through Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Meanwhile, Hamnet added another highlight to the ceremony by winning Best Actress.

Where to watch: The movie is available on Peacock and can also be streamed through Prime Video and Apple TV.

Animation and music winners

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters won two awards, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden.”

Where to watch: The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Craft category success for ‘Frankenstein’

The film Frankenstein stood out in the technical categories, winning Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Production Design.

Where to watch: It is available to stream on Netflix.

Other notable winners

F1: The Movie picked up the award for Best Sound and is currently streaming on Apple TV.

Meanwhile, Sentimental Value was named Best International Feature Film. It is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home.

Documentary winners

Two documentaries also made their mark at the ceremony. Mr Nobody Against Putin won Best Documentary Feature and can be watched on Apple TV and Prime Video.

The Best Documentary Short award went to All the Empty Rooms, which is streaming on Netflix.

A free Oscar winner to watch

One of the winners is even available to watch for free. The Girl Who Cried Pearls, which won Best Animated Short Film, can currently be streamed on YouTube.