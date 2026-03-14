After more than a decade of making Dubai her home, Lindsay Lohan has made a sudden and high-profile return to New York City. The actress was seen landing at JFK airport on March 11, 2026 accompanied by her husband, Bader Shammas, and their young son, Luai. Her arrival has raised eyebrows because the star long praised the Middle East for the privacy and quiet lifestyle it provided her.

The decision to leave follows weeks of intense instability and escalating conflict across the region that have left many residents on edge. Sources close to the family say that even though Lohan enjoyed her life in the UAE, the safety of her child became the top priority as the situation worsened.

The US Embassy in the UAE and the State Department urged all Americans to “depart now” using available commercial transportation due to serious safety risks from the armed conflict, while ordering non-emergency government personnel and their families to leave starting March 2–3, 2026.

This move back to the United States appears to be a necessary step to ensure her family’s peace of mind during a very uncertain time.

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Escalations that trapped people in Dubai

The situation in Dubai became increasingly alarming following a series of missile strikes launched by Iran toward the UAE on February 28, 2026. According to reports from TMZ and The Independent, Lohan and her family were essentially trapped for nearly two weeks as travel options became limited and security concerns grew. The tension reached a peak on March 1, when projectiles reportedly landed near major landmarks, including the Dubai International Airport and the Palm Jumeirah area.

The actress even posted a message on Instagram around that time saying she was “praying for peace” and that her family was safe; however, the reality on the ground was far more stressful.

Other high-profile expatriates in the city described hearing massive explosions that shook their homes. As reported by The Mercury News, the proximity of the strikes to residential and tourist hubs made it clear that the city’s usual sense of security had been compromised, prompting many to look for a way out as soon as flights resumed.

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A return to work in New York

While the war was the main reason for her departure, Lohan also had professional reasons to be back on American soil this spring. She is currently scheduled to begin production on the new television series – Count My Lies, based off of Sophie Stava’s novel – set in New York City, where she will be starring alongside Shailene Woodley. This career commitment provided a timely opportunity to relocate her family back to her home state while the regional conflict continues to unfold.

Lohan is not the only celebrity whose travel plans were disrupted by the unrest. According to reports from The Times of India and Gulf News, several other public figures also found themselves stuck in the UAE due to airport closures. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar faced delays returning to India from Abu Dhabi, and actress Lara Dutta reportedly witnessed explosions while filming in Dubai.