Following its turbulent road to the big screen, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has completed its first weekend at the Box Office. Despite legal hurdles that delayed its full release until late Friday evening, the film’s collections pointed towards a significant upward trend as word-of-mouth began to spread among the audience.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the sequel follows three different women: Surekha, played by Ulka Gupta; Neha, played by Aishwarya Ojha; and Divya, played by Aditi Bhatia.

The story looks at their lives in different parts of India as they deal with relationships and social expectations. Just like the first movie, this one has been surrounded by a lot of scrutiny. In fact, it only got the green light for theatres after a special division bench of the Kerala High Court cleared it on the very evening it was supposed to be released.

How much did Kerala Story 2 earn at the Box Office?

According to data from industry tracker Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 earned approximately Rs 5 crore on its third day (Sunday, March 1, 2026.) This brings the film’s total first-weekend net collection in India to Rs 10.40 crore. The movie opened with a modest Rs 75 lakh on Friday due to limited screenings following a last-minute stay order. However, it witnessed a massive 520% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 4.65 crore.

Even though the sequel has shown growth, it currently trails behind the original 2023 film, which earned over Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend. Analysts suggest that the divided footfall is partly due to heavy competition from other major releases like Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, Scream 7 and the recently re-released Salman Khan movie Tere Naam.

Theatre occupancy across various regions.

On its first Sunday, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.16%. The turnout started at 7.86% in the morning but rose steadily as the day progressed. Afternoon shows reached an occupancy of 15.56%, while evening shows peaked at 15.82%. Night shows saw a slight dip to 13.40%, likely impacted by the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup match being played simultaneously.

Regionally, the movie saw the best occupancies in the Delhi-NCR and Mumbai areas. Delhi-NCR had the most footfall with 806 screenings and an occupancy rate over 10%, while Mumbai wasn’t far behind with 772 shows and an occupancy rate of 16.50%.

The film also grabbed some decent attention in Ahmedabad and Surat, where audiences3 usually show up for movies with similar themes. Down south, places like Bengaluru and Hyderabad had okay turnouts, but it was a different story in Kerala. Between local protests and theaters pulling shows in cities like Kochi and Kozhikode, the film really struggled for visibility.