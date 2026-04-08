Australian singer Sia, popularly known for her song ‘Chandelier’, has finalised a draining divorce with her husband, Daniel Bernard. They reached an agreement that the singer will pay $42,500 a month in child support for their son, Somersault Wonder Bernad, as per TMZ.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sia wrote a heartfelt note after the news of this divorce settlement broke. Burdened by ‘California’s incredibly high child support’, she opened up how it had been a ‘horrific year’ for her.

What did Sia say after divorce?

Sia, 50, welcomed her first child with Daniel Bernard in March 2024, as per a People report. However, she filed for divorce in 2025, with the documents filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

As per the agreement, Sia’s payments began on April 1 and will continue every month till Somersault turns 18, or if he is still attending high school full-time, until he graduates or turns 19.

Reacting to these conditions, Sia wrote in her post, “I’m a sober working mom trying to buy peace. I have primary custody of our son, and since I am the only parent earning income, I still have to pay California’s incredibly high child support.”

Sia’s post on X after her divorce.

She further shared that it had been a tough year for her, but it taught her “how to navigate incredibly difficult situations, prioritise my family and not absorb other people’s negativity.”

She ended with Alexander Pope’s quote, “To err is human, to forgive is divine.”

Sia’s child support and divorce agreement

According to People, in addition to the $42,000 child support, Sia is also responsible for covering school tuition, along with certain agreed-upon extracurricular activities. Apart from their child’s education, she must also bear uninsured healthcare costs, if any, and health insurance for her son.

While securing the child’s financial future, Sia is also required to maintain a $5 million life insurance policy, naming her son as a beneficiary or establish a trust fund to provide support if she dies before he reaches adulthood.

Both Sia and Daniel share joint legal custody of their son. However, physical contact has been scheduled, starting April 1, with a detailed weekday, weekend, and holiday schedule for their son.