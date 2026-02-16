Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor remains one of the most vibrant and hard-working figures in Indian cinema even at the age of 69. When most veterans of his stature might be content with their legacy, Kapoor continues to operate with the intensity of a newbie.

In a recent and surprisingly candid conversation with Screen, the actor revealed that the secret behind his relentless drive and famous fitness wasn’t just discipline or vanity: it was actually rooted in a very human emotion that many would expect a superstar of forty years to have outgrown.

Insecurity as a catalyst for growth

During the 12th edition of the Expresso by Screen session on February 14, 2026, Anil Kapoor admitted that his infectious energy stems from a deep-seated feeling of insecurity. Far from viewing this as a flaw, he described it as the primary engine that keeps him relevant in an ever-changing industry. According to a report by The Indian Express, Kapoor stated, “I feel it is my insecurity. I feel that I want to work… if you see my energy, it’s all because I want to be seen.”

Kapoor elaborated that this feeling translates into a constant need to prove himself on every set he walks onto. He told the audience, “My real motivation is ki mujhe achcha kaam karna hain (I want to do good work). The director should feel happy. I have to do my best, whatever my capacity is.” By framing his insecurity as a passion, he explained that the fear of not being good enough pushes him to learn from others and maintain the physical stamina required to compete at the highest level.

Family legacy and beyond

Apart from his internal drive, Kapoor shared that his career has always been anchored by what he calls an “emotional hook.” In the same interview, he looked back at his early years and the struggles of his father, Surinder Kapoor, who was a producer. He revealed that watching his father struggle to manage the dates and demands of leading stars motivated him to take matters into his own hands.

“I wanted to prove to my father that I can be a hero. None of his films were successful, and production is a thankless job,” Kapoor shared. He explained that his ambition was to become a successful leading man so that his family would not have to rely on outside stars to get their films made.

This foundational desire to provide stability and success for his family continues to influence his work ethic today. As he prepares for the release of his upcoming action film, Subedaar, on March 5, it is clear that this “insecurity” remains the very thing that prevents one of Bollywood’s greatest icons from ever slowing down.