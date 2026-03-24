The company behind BTS, Seventeen and TXT is officially looking for India’s next global music star. HYBE India, the Indian subsidiary of South Korea’s most powerful entertainment conglomerate, announced its first-ever nationwide audition project on March 24, 2026 – a landmark moment that signals just how seriously the K-pop industry is beginning to take India as a talent market. Here is everything you need to know.

Where the auditions are happening

According to HYBE India’s official announcement, in-person auditions will be held across 10 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune – with the search officially beginning on March 31, 2026.

For members of the Indian diaspora living abroad, overseas auditions have also been planned in Toronto, New York, Sydney, Singapore and London, ensuring that geography is no barrier to participation as per reports from Pinkvilla.

As per the announcement, the auditions will focus on vocals, rap and dance, with the ultimate goal of finding artists who can represent India on the global stage. Those selected will enter HYBE’s world-class training and development programme with the opportunity to debut as professional artists.

The audition search can also be accessed online for those unable to attend in-person sessions – details of which will be shared on HYBE India’s official social media channels and website.

For the most accurate and up-to-date registration information, prospective applicants are advised to follow HYBE India’s official Instagram and visit their official website directly, as registration details are expected to be confirmed closer to the March 31 launch date.

The vision behind it

According to HYBE India’s official statement:

“We look forward to the dynamic potential of young people from India and the Indian diaspora. We will provide unwavering support so that outstanding talent can step onto the global stage while preserving their cultural identity. The creative energy of India’s local experts, combined with HYBE’s global system, will generate powerful synergies.”

According to Rolling Stone, several major brands have signed on as corporate partners for the campaign – including Samsung, Nongshim, H&M and Shoppers Stop – while Snapchat and BookMyShow are participating as media and ticketing partners respectively.

HYBE India was launched in Mumbai in September 2025 under the mission “Where voices of India become global stories.” The audition announcement comes on the back of BTS’s historic Arirang comeback and the group’s sold-out Gwanghwamun Square concert, with Indian fans hoping that HYBE’s growing physical presence in the country might eventually bring the group’s world tour to India in the coming years.

For now, the focus is entirely on discovery – and for thousands of young Indians with a dream, March 31 cannot come soon enough.